Disney Plus renews ‘Big Shot’ for season two

John Stamos and the Big Shot team will head back to the court for a second season, as the basketball dramedy has been officially renewed by Disney Plus. No official return date has been set for Big Shot, but production is expected to get underway on the second season in 2022.

Big Shot was created by David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), Dean Lorey (My Wife and Kids) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond, Single Parents). The series centers around Marvyn Korn, a fired college basketball coach who is given a shot at redemption by coaching at an elite private high school for girls. He quickly learns that his usual tactics don’t work as well with his new team, so he must open himself up to bring the best out of his team and himself.

Stamos stars as Coach Korn and will return for the second season. Other members of the Big Shot cast include Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique A. Green, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler and Yvette Nicole Brown. Lorey will continue as the showrunner for the series in season two.

Big Shot’s first season, which consisted of 10 episodes, debuted on Disney Plus in April. You can watch the entire first season on Disney Plus right now.

“This show represents everything Disney is to me - family, inclusion, and unity,” Stamos shared following the renewal. “But at its core, @BigShotSeries is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney + demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two. #grateful.”

The likes of The Mandalorian and the Marvel original series (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki) are the buzziest titles on Disney Plus, but the streaming service has found a good bit of success with sports series. In addition to Big Shot, Disney Plus has The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Disney has a history of success with sports titles (Remember the Titans, anyone?).

To watch Big Shot, or any of the Disney Plus original series, you must have a Disney Plus subscription. Disney Plus is available for a monthly fee of $7.99 ($79.99 for a full year commitment), or there is the option of the Disney Bundle, which features Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a total of $13.99 per month.