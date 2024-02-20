Richard Osman unveils new book series to follow the Thursday Murder Club

TV favourite and mega-selling author Richard Osman has unveiled the new book series to follow on from The Thursday Murder Club... and the first book's coming out later this year!

Across social media on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, Osman unveiled We Solve Murders, the "pulsating" first book in a new series of thrillers that Osman says fans of The Thursday Murder Club will love.

In a clip shared on Waterstones' social feed, Osman teased what's to come: "Dead bodies, bags of money, killers on the loose and a brand new detective duo is born. Father-in-law Steve Wheeler and daughter-in-law Amy Wheeler, who go on a breakneck race around the world to try and stay one step ahead of a deadly enemy.

"Here's the checklist. Are there murders? Yes there are. Will you laugh? Yes, you will. Will you love the characters? Yes you will. Might you cry? Yes, you might", Osman added.

We Solve Murders is due to release on September 12, 2024. Preorders for the new novel are open now; here's a link to the book on Amazon UK and on Waterstones. The latter retailer has an exclusive edition that features snazzy endpapers and some bonus content which is to be confirmed at a later date.

'Dead bodies, bags of money, killers on the loose and a brand new detective duo'Featuring a retired copper and his impulsive daughter-in-law, WE SOLVE MURDERS is the first in a pulsating new series of thrillers from @richardosman.

A more detailed synopsis of We Solve Murders reveals what retired copper Steve Wheeler and his new partner-in-crime-solving will get up to. It reads: "Steve Wheeler is enjoying retired life in the New Forest. He does the odd bit of investigation work, but he likes his familiar habits and routines: the pub quiz, his favourite bench, his cat waiting for him when he gets home. His day of adventure are over: adrenaline is daughter-in-law Amy's business now.

"Amy Wheeler thinks adrenaline is good for the soul: she doesn't stay still long enough for a habit or routine. She's currently on a private island keeping world-famous author Rosie D'Antonio alive. Which was meant to be an easy job...

"Then a dead body, a bag of money and a killer with their sights on Amy mean an end to Steve's quiet life. As an iconic new detective duo is born, a breakneck race around the world begins. But can they stay one step ahead of a deadly enemy?"

This announcement comes as we continue to await a further update on the Thursday Murder Club movie. Last year, Richard Osman shared an exciting update about the movie: in March, he said he hoped the movie would enter production later that year.

Filming was unfortunately delayed, though. Osman told Heart Breakfast in late November that the strikes had stopped plans to start shooting in September, but he said "we're starting filming next year" on the long-awaited adaptation of his best-selling books.

Hopefully, that means we can expect more news about the movie soon. At least we've got We Solve Murders to look forward to this September!