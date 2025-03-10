Ringo Starr TV concert special airing tonight, March 10, mixes The Beatles and country

Ringo Starr is still rocking out, and music fans are in for a special treat as the former Beatle and legendary musician has a brand new TV concert special, Ringo & Friends at The Ryman, that is airing tonight, March 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Taped back in January at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Ringo & Friends at The Ryman sees Starr performing songs from his catalog, including classics from The Beatles all the way up through his most recent album, Look Up, blending classic rock with country music, something he explains on the special has been an influence on him his entire life.

In addition to T Bone Burnett helping Starr give some of his classics like “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Yellow Submarine” and “Don’t Pass Me By” a country flare, a number of other big-name musicians are taking part in the concert. Joining Starr on stage are Sheryl Crow, Rodney Crowell, Mickey Guyton, Emmylou Harris, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Brenda Lee, Larkin Poe, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, The War And Treaty, Jack White and more.

Proceeds from the concert are being donated to the American Red Cross and those impacted by the California wildfires.

To watch Ringo & Friends at The Ryman when it airs on CBS tonight, you must have access to your local CBS station, whether that’s through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription that gives you access to live CBS broadcasts. You can watch the concert on-demand starting March 11 if you have any kind of Paramount Plus subscription.

“Ringo has been singing and playing country music since before he joined The Beatles, and many, if not most, of his recordings with that band were country songs – ‘Matchbox,’ ‘Honey Don’t,’ ‘Act Naturally,’ ‘What Goes On?,’ ‘Don’t Pass Me By’ and even ‘Octopus’s Garden’ is a country song," said Burnett in a press release. "We don’t know which country, but a country song, nevertheless. Nashville is a town full of extraordinary musicians, and a killer band of some of Nashville’s most extraordinary musicians accompanied Ringo and the rest of the artists.”

In case you’re wondering, this is replacing CBS’s usual Monday night primetime lineup of The Neighborhood season 7, Poppa’s House, NCIS season 22 and NCIS: Origins (the latter is airing a rerun at its usual 10 pm ET/PT time slot).

Tune in to watch the two-hour Ringo & Friends at The Ryman special at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.