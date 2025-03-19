Blake Shelton, country music stars celebrate the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary in live special tonight, March 19

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating 100 years and country music stars are coming out to celebrate it in Opry 100: A Live Celebration. The three-hour live event, hosted by Blake Shelton, takes place Wednesday, March 19, from 8-11 pm ET on NBC, with the event simulcast live on Peacock. (It will be tape delayed for West Coast viewers.)

Here's a look at the official synopsis of the event and the guest line-up: "The three-hour live celebration will feature performances from some of country music’s most acclaimed artists, including Opry members Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and a special appearance from Randy Travis, as well as some of the Opry’s fan favorites, including Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty."

You can watch Opry 100 live if you have a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live streaming service carrying NBC (i.e., Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV or YouTube TV) or, as we mentioned, a Peacock subscription. The special will also be available on-demand on Peacock after it airs.

The Grand Ole Opry is a live country-music radio broadcast out of Nashville, Tenn. It holds the record as the longest running radio show in the country. The very first episode was broadcast in November 1925 by creator and host George D. Hay, under its original name, WSM Barn Dance. Hay was joined by a 77-year-old fiddle player named Uncle Jimmy Thompson. It wasn't until 1927 that it became known as Grand Ole Opry.

Featuring performers from all corners of the country music world, the Grand Ole Opry highlights bluegrass, Americana, gospel and folk music along with country hits on the latest music charts. Membership is highly exclusive, with about 225 acts who have been members over the years. Becoming a member of the Opry is one of the highest honors for country stars.

Some of country music's biggest moments happened at the Opry, including the debut of Hank Williams and an appearance by Elvis Presley. Johnny Cash, who was an Opry member, met his wife, June Carter Cash, at the Ryman Auditorium where the Opry was originally recorded, and during one unforgettable performance broke all of the footlights on the stage.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration will take over the One Chicago block on March 19, but Chicago Med season 10, Chicago Fire season 13 and Chicago P.D. season 12 will be back on March 26 with new episodes.

And if you're looking for more ways to celebrate the Opry, it's worth mentioning that it's Grand Ole Opry Night on The Masked Singer season 13, airing at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.