Riverdale stars react to news show will end after season 7

Riverdale will end after seven years with final episodes airing in 2023, the chairman of The CW has confirmed in a new statement. And the show's stars have been reacting, with Archie actor KJ Apa commenting it was "sad", while Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, promised to give fans a fitting ending.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, Riverdale follows characters such as Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) as they tackle being teenagers in a town full of sinister happenings and blood-thirsty criminals, with plenty of feuding families and drama.

Over the years we've also seen crossovers with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and it's recently tackled more supernatural storylines, having previously been more focused on murder and mystery, with the supernatural elements dividing fans.

But now it's coming to an end after seven years, with The CW reassuring fans that they'd give the series a good send-off when it airs next year.

Mark Pedowitz, The CW's chairman and CEO, said (via Variety): "I’m a big believer in giving series that have long runs an appropriate sendoff. We want to make sure it goes out the right way."

He added that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa “was thrilled with this news” because "they too felt seven years was the right amount."

The news has also been shared on Twitter, with the official Archie Comics account writing: "The end of an era! We'd like to thank the cast, the crew, and our fans for making #Riverdale the sensation it's become! Goodbyes are hard, but we're so proud of the wild ride that is @CW_Riverdale!"

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, wrote: "one more season to deliver the ending you all deserve so much love for all the fans who were here since day one and never left. wouldn’t have made it this far without you!!"

Meanwhile Archie actor KJ Apa told TV Line that he was saddened by the news, adding: "I was a little sad. I try not to think about it, because the more I think about it, the more real it becomes.

“I think a lot of us saw it coming, [season] seven most probably being the final season. So it didn’t come as too much of a surprise to me."

Riverdale season 6 continues on The CW in the US and is also available on Netflix for UK viewers.