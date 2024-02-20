Robin Windsor has died aged 44 with ex-Strictly partner Lisa Riley leading tributes

Robin Windsor during his first routine with Lisa Riley in Strictly Come Dancing 2012

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has died aged 44, with Emmerdale star Lisa Riley among many paying moving tributes.

Riley wrote on Twitter: "My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel... now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart. I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE."

The star's death was announced in a statement from Sisco Entertainment, who produced the star's latest project, Come What May, a Moulin Rouge tribute show. It read: "His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

"Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin's vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

"His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed."

Susanna Reid, who was partnered with Windsor for the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need Special, also paid tribute to the star on today's episode of Good Morning Britain.

"Robin was larger than life and I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then", Susanna said.

“He was an absolutely remarkable dancer — incredibly strong, so creative. He's just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him. He was the most incredible personality and as soon as I danced with him, there was something very special about him.

"I fell in love with Robin, I fell in love with Strictly — he ignited that passion, as he would have done with every single one of his celebrity partners, all of whom will be feeling devastated, as will his professional partners. It's devastating news this morning."

Robin Windsor was born in Ipswich, Suffolk, and began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes, per his website. Aged 15, he moved to London to pursue a dance career and went to represent England at domestic and international championships. He took part in the main Strictly show from 2010 until 2013, where he was partnered with Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley, and Deborah Meaden.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood released a statement about Windsor's passing, writing: "I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend 'Bobby' Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family and friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved x."