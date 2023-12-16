Rodriguez vs Edwards live stream – how to watch WBO and IBF flyweight boxing, odds, undercard

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards on Saturday, December 16, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, is a dream for boxing purists and a late contender for Fight of the Year. Bam is the WBO flyweight champion. Showtime holds the IBF belt and both straps are on the line in what should be an epic contest. Yes: it's in the lighter weights, no: that doesn't matter. Just watch it.

Rodriguez vs Edwards is exclusive to the DAZN streaming service around the world. But don't worry if you're away from home and somewhere it's not being shown, because you can watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links Time: From 8 pm ET / 5 pm ET / 1 am UK (Sun) / 12 pm AEDT (Sun.)

Main event ringwalks (approx.): 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT / 4 am UK (Sun) / 3 pm (Sun) US/UK/AU: DAZN

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

'Bam' Rodriguez has competed regularly at super flyweight in his career and it was in the bigger division that he won his first world title. Good on the inside, he's an excellent pressure fighter with good guard and an even better jab. After deciding to move back down to flyweight, he beat Cristian Gonzalez Hernandez in April to win the WBO world title, a tough bout in which he broke his jaw. But this one represents his toughest test, and why he came back down to 112lbs, but he still hits hard and if you don't move, he'll take your head off.

Edwards has held the IBF flyweight title since April 2021 and has looked brilliant while doing so. The Croydon fighter is a great switch hitter and a supreme mover, but he'll need to employ every trick in the book to avoid being hit by the naturally bigger man. The 27-year-old hasn't stopped an opponent since 2019 and has only four wins inside the distance on his resumé, but his skills and ability to slip shots more than make up for any punch power deficiencies.

"I do think it's gonna set off a fire that’s gonna ignite around the lower weights," said Edwards in the fight's buildup. If the Brit can avoid getting tagged early and lull Bam into a fight he doesn't want, then Edwards could get the win, but Rodriguez's bigger frame and heavy hands make him the slight favorite.

You're not going to want to miss Saturday's huge fight. Luckily, we have all the information you need on how to watch Rodriguez vs Edwards online in this very article.

How to watch Rodriguez vs Edwards in the US, UK, Australia and worldwide

Swipe to scroll horizontally DAZN prices worldwide Header Cell - Column 0 U.S. U.K. Australia Monthly (for 12 months) $19.99 £9.99 - Monthly rolling $24.99 £19.99 $13.99 Annual (one-off payment) $224.99 £99.99 -

It's great news for fight fans all around the world who can watch the Rodriguez vs Edwards live stream via DAZN on Saturday, December 16.

Better still, whether you're watching in the US, UK or Australia or any of the other 200 countries globally with access to DAZN, it's all included as part of your regular subscription – no need for an additional PPV fee here!

In the US, DAZN costs from as little as $19.99 per month If you commit to a year's subscription, with the flexible monthly cost set at $24.99. If you pay for a year up front, all in one go, it's $224.99

In the UK and Australia, DAZN subscriptions cost £19.99 / AU$13.99 with a monthly Flexible Pass that can be cancelled at any time. There's even better value available for boxing loving Brits who can get DAZN's Annual Super Saver subscription that costs £99.99 for a whole year. It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the UK that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429.

Visit the DAZN homepage to find out the subscription fees in your country. DAZN is available on the best streaming platforms, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

Coverage of the undercard gets underway at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am UK / 12 pm AEDT. The main event's ringwalks will commence from 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT / 4 am UK / 3 pm AEDT (depending on how long the undercard takes to reach its conclusion).

How to watch Rodriguez vs Edwards from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Rodriguez vs Edwards, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the Rodriguez vs Edwards fight or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does Rodriguez vs Edwards begin?

The main card is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 16 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. That's 1 am UK / 12 pm AEDT on Sunday.

The timing of the Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards headline bout depends on how things progress on the undercard, but we'd expect that things could start any time from 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Saturday and 4 am UK / 3 pm AEDT Sunday.

All you need to know about Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards

What is the Rodgriguez vs Edwards tale of the tape? Jesse Rodriguez

Nationality: American

DOB: January 20, 2000

Height: 5' 4.5"

Reach: 67"

Fights: 18

Record: 18-0 (11 KOs) Sunny Edwards

Nationality: UK

DOB: January 1, 1996

Height: 5' 3"

Reach: 60"

Fights: 20

Record: 20-0 (4 KOs)

What is the Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card? Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards; For the IBF and WBO world flyweight titles

Murodjon. Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez; Super bantamweight

Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro; Flyweight

Peter McGrail vs. Jarico O'Quinn; Super bantamweight

Arturo Popoca vs. Carlos Mujica; Super bantamweight

Junaid Boston vs. Gordie Russ II; Light middleweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Alexis Molina; Featherweight

Joe McGrail vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.; Featherweight