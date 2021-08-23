Roku renews Christoph Waltz thriller ‘Most Dangerous Game’

Roku is reloading on the Most Dangerous Game, announcing that it has renewed the Roku Original for its second season, with Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz set to reprise his role as Miles Sellers.

Most Dangerous Game season one followed Dodge Maynard (Liam Hemsworth), a man desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before he succumbs to his terminal illness. To do so, he agrees to participate in a mysterious cat-and-mouse game, but he soon realizes that he is not the hunter, he is the prey. The series, which was created by Nick Santora, is based off of the Richard Connell short story “The Most Dangerous Game.”

Waltz’s Sellers is the CEO of The Tiro Fund, which has been a front for centuries that allows hunters to pay for the privilege of hunting the most dangerous game, man. And season two will have a new target, David Castañeda.

Castañeda, who is best known for playing Diego in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, will star as Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck fighter who will do anything to protect his sister. When she finds herself in trouble, Suero agrees to participate in the game, which will play out in the streets of New York City.

Most Dangerous Game debuted when it was still part of the short-lived Quibi streaming platform, which presented viewers with short, 10-minute or less episodes meant to be consumed on the go. Roku acquired Quibi’s full lineup of programming after they collapsed and rebranded them as Roku Originals. Most Dangerous Game, which is keeping the short episode lengths, joins Die Hart and Reno 911 as Roku Originals that have recently received renewals.

No timeframe was given for Most Dangerous Game season two.

“Audiences gravitated towards the dynamic storytelling and uncompromising action of season one,” said Colin Davis, Rok’s head of Scripted. “Nick Santora’s script for season two takes the thrill to the next level in New York and with David Castañeda joining Christoph Waltz, it was an easy decision to bring Most Dangerous Game back for another season.”

The first season of Most Dangerous Game can be watched on The Roku Channel, which is available on all Roku devices, as well as on the internet, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs. The Roku Channel is free to watch.