Romesh Ranganathan to host a new edition of 'The Weakest Link'

Comedian and broadcast Romesh Ranganathan has been revealed as the next host of the legendary quiz show The Weakest Link!

The hit quiz show last aired in the UK in 2017, with a special charity episode in aid of Children of Need, but the BBC is bringing the show back with Romesh replacing former host Anne Robinson. The new show will see groups of all-star celebrities trying to win some money for charity.

Romesh said: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege.

"I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.”

Like before, this new edition of The Weakest Link will see a group of celebs answering general knowledge questions and eliminating the weakest member after each round until two remain. The two remaining contestants will then face off to try and win some money in aid of their chosen charities.

Broadcasting details for the new series have not yet been announced, but we do know that the new series will be filmed in Glasgow and will be twelve episodes long. The celebrity contestants will be revealed at a later date, too!

Romesh Ranganathan is best known for his stand-up comedy and for presenting shows such as The Ranganation, The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, and for his appearances on panel shows like Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week and A League of Their Own.

Anne Robinson was revealed as the new host of Countdown earlier this year and she will take over from Nick Hewer from today (Monday, 28 June) as the very first female host of the show!