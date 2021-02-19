Rose Byrne and the dark comedy 'Phyiscal' are coming to Apple TV Plus

Apple at the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour gave a first look at a the new dark comedy series Physical, coming to Apple TV+ in the summer of 2021.

No trailer just yet, but we did get a first look at Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin. Here's how Apple puts things:

Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.

At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) – the female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

The series spans 10 episodes and is being produced by Tomorrow Studios.

Apple TV+ is home to original movies and series such as the highly lauded Ted Lasso, the new season of For All Mankind, and the upcoming series The Mosquito Coast.

