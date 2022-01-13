'Rules of the Game' viewers criticise Maya's 'toxic' mother

Rules of the Game kicked off on BBC1 this week, with viewers initially expressing concerns for Maya's cat Audrey. Sadly, it was later revealed that Audrey was killed after being hit by a car.

Unfortunately for new HR Director Maya (Rakhee Thakrar), she's having a terrible time with it. Not only is she struggling at work and with the death of Audrey, now fans have turned on her mother after the sad events of episode two where she's cold and dismissive towards her daughter.

Maya's mother has been branded "unhelpful" by fans, as well as being criticised for pressuring her into marriage and accusing her of being "too stressed" to handle things in her professional life. On top of this, she's critical of Maya's vegan diet and cooks her foods containing meat and dairy.

She also asks Maya if she's willing to "give things another go" with her former partner, telling her daughter that she's "not a spring chicken". Her attitudes towards Maya have angered fans, who have taken to Twitter to brand her "toxic".

Watching #RulesOfTheGame and I HATE Maya's mother with a burning passion. Imagine being so desperate for your child to be a Mrs that you actively ignore their obvious desire to not be alone with someone. TRASH!January 12, 2022 See more

Maya's mother is being no help whatsoever. 🙄#RulesOfTheGame #TweetClubNoir #TweetClubDramaJanuary 12, 2022 See more

People have definitely declared Maya a fan favourite as well, with one describing her as the "HR Director we all need" due to her no-nonsense attitude, and many have become somewhat protective over her.

Maya is the HR Director we all need 😇@MPeakeOfficial @RakheeThakrar #RulesOfTheGameJanuary 13, 2022 See more

I'm on Team Maya in a big way. #RulesoftheGameJanuary 11, 2022 See more

Even in the first episode alone Maya has been very thorough with her investigation of the company, keen to change the work culture that she considers to be "outdated". But she's got plenty of problems of her own, both in and out the workplace.

As well as her mother, Maya has been clashing with Sam (Maxine Peake) over her desires to change the company, and has also criticised her over nepotism by allowing family members to apply to work for the company. Sam also paid Maya a visit, asking why she "keeps digging" into the company's past, and after an argument in the car park accidentally tipped Audrey's ashes over a frustrated Maya.

With the drama heating up, will Maya finally be able to settle into company life? Or are things about to get even worse for the new HR Director?

Rules of the Game continues on BBC1 on Tuesday 18 Jan. at 9pm. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.