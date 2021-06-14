'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star Baga Chipz linked to 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Celebrity drag artist Baga Chipz could be one of many celebrities lined up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021!

According to an insider, the BBC is looking to shake up the normal partnerships on their hugely popular ballroom show by signing a celebrity drag act. Both Baga Chipz and RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1 winner The Vivienne are apparently in the running to be part of the next Strictly roster!

An insider revealed the rumour to The Sun. They said: “There’s been a real shift in thinking on this in recent years, with contests having same-sex partners appearing more and more.

“But Strictly producers always try to do things a little bit differently, so they want to introduce a drag artist to shake up perceptions even further.”

They continued: "It could mean that the drag artist in question performs dressed as a man or dressed as a woman — and that’s before considering whether they’re paired up with a male or female pro. There are endless possibilities, all of them exciting.”

Baga Chipz appeared in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, finishing in third place. They also returned in the second season as a special guest.

The drag artist most recently appeared on TV in The Celebrity Circle on Channel 4, where they played TV personality, Kim Woodburn. Rapper Lady Leshurr ultimately secured the win after successfully catfishing other celebs by pretending to be Big Narstie!

Baga Chipz isn’t the only one rumoured to be taking to the floor when the show returns later this year. Although the official lineup has not yet been confirmed, former S Club 7 star Tina Barrett, Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard and Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star presenter Maya Jama are among those rumoured to be taking part!

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 returns to BBC1 later this year.