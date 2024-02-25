Saturday Night Takeaway fans SLAM Simon Cowell for setting a 'bad example'
Saturday Night Takeaway had some stern words for Simon Cowell following a segment of the show
Saturday Night Takeaway was back on screens this weekend for its 20th series, but there was one particular section of last night's kick-off show that left viewers outraged.
During the ITV show, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly played a prank on Britain's Got Talent boss Simon Cowell, who was shown in a clip riding a bike without a helmet. Considering that Simon famously injured himself on an e-bike, viewers were less than impressed with his antics and took to social media to air their distaste.
'Currently watching #SaturdayNightTakeaway and I'm surprised to see Simon Cowell, a person who injured himself badly on an e-bike, not wearing a helmet. This is him genuinely out for a normal bike ride, pre-shenanigans.'
Currently watching #SaturdayNightTakeaway and I'm surprised to see Simon Cowell, a person who injured himself badly on an e-bike, not wearing a helmet. This is him genuinely out for a normal bike ride, pre-shenanigans.Look after yourselves everyone! Wear a helmet lolFebruary 24, 2024
To which another fan replied, 'Needs knee pads too.'
While another said, 'Considering the guy has had accidents on his bike; breaking his back, his arm.... and other injuries, im surprised at the lack of protective gear or even a helmet.....??'
Considering the guy has had accidents on his bike; breaking his back, his arm.... and other injuries, im surprised at the lack of protective gear or even a helmet.....?? #SaturdayNightTakeawayFebruary 24, 2024
While another said, 'Simon cycling without a helmet as well. Not setting a good example.'
Simon cycling without a helmet as well. Not setting a good example. 😬 #SaturdayNightTakeawayFebruary 24, 2024
In the studio, Simon was quick to acknowledge his mistake after watching the video, telling hosts Ant and Dec that his son Eric also questioned his lack of a helmet. Simon told the pair that his son had asked him on the morning of the prank, "Aren’t you going to wear a helmet?"
In a move that was sure to enrage viewers further, Simon then actually admitted that he told a white lie to his son and said he was planning to wear a helmet...
The previous e-bike accident refers to an incident in Malibu, California, in the summer of 2020 where the music mogul had to undergo six hours of surgery following serious injuries.
Saturday Night Takeaway continues next Saturday 2nd March on ITV.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.