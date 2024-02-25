Saturday Night Takeaway fans SLAM Simon Cowell for setting a 'bad example'

Saturday Night Takeaway was back on screens this weekend for its 20th series, but there was one particular section of last night's kick-off show that left viewers outraged.

During the ITV show, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly played a prank on Britain's Got Talent boss Simon Cowell, who was shown in a clip riding a bike without a helmet. Considering that Simon famously injured himself on an e-bike, viewers were less than impressed with his antics and took to social media to air their distaste.

'Currently watching #SaturdayNightTakeaway and I'm surprised to see Simon Cowell, a person who injured himself badly on an e-bike, not wearing a helmet. This is him genuinely out for a normal bike ride, pre-shenanigans.'

To which another fan replied, 'Needs knee pads too.'

While another said, 'Considering the guy has had accidents on his bike; breaking his back, his arm.... and other injuries, im surprised at the lack of protective gear or even a helmet.....??'

While another said, 'Simon cycling without a helmet as well. Not setting a good example.'

In the studio, Simon was quick to acknowledge his mistake after watching the video, telling hosts Ant and Dec that his son Eric also questioned his lack of a helmet. Simon told the pair that his son had asked him on the morning of the prank, "Aren’t you going to wear a helmet?"

In a move that was sure to enrage viewers further, Simon then actually admitted that he told a white lie to his son and said he was planning to wear a helmet...

The previous e-bike accident refers to an incident in Malibu, California, in the summer of 2020 where the music mogul had to undergo six hours of surgery following serious injuries.

Saturday Night Takeaway continues next Saturday 2nd March on ITV.