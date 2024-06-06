Sci-fi fans are begging Netflix to renew this previously-cancelled animated cult hit

The animated sci-fi show Scavengers Reign has had a perilous history; when it debuted on US streaming service Max in late 2023 it was beloved by critics, but evidently it didn't perform well enough with audiences given that HBO cancelled it earlier in 2024.

However the show's recent re-release on Netflix has its fans hopeful that more could be on the way, after a Variety report suggested that the streamer might make more seasons if the first one proved popular enough in its library.

Scavengers Reign is about several space explorers in the aftermath of their ship crash-landing on an alien planet; they need to make their way to the remains of their ship and escape the dangerous land.

The real beauty of Scavengers Reign is in the world-building, with the show giving us a glimpse at a fully-realized planet with nuanced ecosystems, intriuging landscapes and biomes, and wild and wacky creatures that still make sense in the context of this place. It's a world that's both dangerous and beatiful, something that the characters come to understand.

Unfortunately, the show doesn't seem to be performing too well on Netflix either. Since its addition at the end of May 2024, it has yet to crop up on the streamer's Top 10 most-watched series lists in most countries. It doesn't help that Netflix judges shows based on watch time, and with 20-minute episodes, Scavengers Reign is going to struggle compared to 50-minute shows like the recent Eric.

People who want to see a Scavengers Reign season 2 are in full force to try and drum up interest in the show though. All over X (Twitter), fans are singing the praises of the show, sharing stills and posters from the show to share a glimpse at its design and their favorite moments from the story:

If you love beauty, nature, sci-fi, body horror, or beautiful art and animation, please go watch Scavengers Reign on Netflix. It's a survival story of humans marooned on an alien planet with a hyperactive ecosystem and strange ecology. Incredibly inventive. Gorgeous. Masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/MsTrhikszqJune 5, 2024

please watch scavengers reign on netflix today so that we get a season 2 since HBOs bitch-ass cancelled it after one season. its like a nature documentary/survival story/body horror on an alien planet, drawn by moebius on acid pic.twitter.com/Qozn7rKpK9May 31, 2024

Halfway through Scavengers Reign and my fav thing about it is the stark contrast between observant, nature doc style cinematography and the invasive, dream-like moments that seep into the deepest anxieties of the cast. The dual approach makes it an unpredictable experience. pic.twitter.com/TcNqPaAyg4June 2, 2024

After HBO cancelled Scavengers Reign once, fans are all too aware that its fate hangs in the balance, particularly given Netflix's track record with ending series that don't perform well.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saying that, Netflix also has a track record of saving beloved shows from other platforms or companies. It's done so with Arrested Development, Designated Survivor, Manifest, Black Mirror, Cobra Kai, Girls5eva and more, so there's certainly precedent for a revival of Scavengers Reign too.

And some have also pointed out that Scavengers Reign is quite different from the vast majority of Netflix-made animated shows, which are generally all adult comedies or visceral action animes, however there are some exceptions to this rule which gives the show a chance. Love, Death and Robots remains one of the streamer's most beloved animations and many of its episodes are tonally very similar to Scavengers Reign.

So will Netflix renew Scavengers Reign for a second season? Judging by its current performance it seems unlikely, however the fan campaigns and precedent both suggest that it's within the realms of possibilities. Ultimately, though, we'll have to wait and see.