See The Swamp from marsh-level on Aug. 4 on HBO and HBO Max

U.S. Reps. Ro Khanna, left, and Matt Gaetz in "The Swamp" on HBO and HBO Max.

Nobody would blame you if you need a break from politics. But come Aug. 4, The Swamp on HBO and HBO Max is going to give an intriguing inside look from ground-level in Washington.

Daniel DiMauro and Morgan Peheme — they directed Get Me Roger Stone — follow Republic representatives Matt Gaetz (he represents my district in Florida, actually), Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Ken Buck of Colorado.

Here's the gist, from HBO:

"Following the politicians over the course of 2019, the filmmakers took a cinema verité approach to exploring the realities of Congressional work in a dysfunctional system. With unfettered access to Gaetz, one of President Trump’s closest allies in Congress; Massie, who is known in Washington as “Mr. No” due to his independent voting record; and Buck, a founding member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus; the filmmakers trail the members as they navigate the potentially corrupting realities of their fundraising requirements, while providing honest insight into the intoxicating nature of the power they wield. Through candid interviews and revealing scenes beyond the usual news coverage, The Swamp highlights how the prevalence of lobbyists and special interest groups in Washington can influence policy based on financial contributions and how Congressmembers’ ability to get key committee assignments depends on how much money they are able to bring in, reflecting both their rank and their ability to affect legislation."

While The Swamp focuses on those three congressmen, it'll also feature their staffers and members across the aisle, including the influential Ro Khanna of California and John Sarbanes of Maryland, former Congresswoman Katie Hill of California, and law professor (and sort-of presidential candidate) Lawrence Lessig.

The documentary promises "unique behind-the-scenes access to the inner workings of the House of Representatives amid major breaking news events, including the Mueller hearing and President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings, the film presents a revealing look at the core democratic institution of American government."

HBO Max is the new streaming service that lives alongside the legacy HBO service. (Though if you already have HBO, there's a pretty good chance you already have free access to HBO Max. Yes, it's a little confusing.

HBO Max has everything HBO has, plus a lot more, including Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, Seasame Workshop, DC Universe, Turner Classic Movies, Crunchyroll, plus a growing stable of new HBO Max originals.