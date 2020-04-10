Seinfeld is coming back to Netflix with '23 Hours to Kill' on May 5

Source: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

Mark your calendars. Take the day off of work (from home). And be sure to stretch first, because this could leave a mark. Jerry Seinfeld has a new 60-minute special coming to Netflix on May 5.

Seinfeld (the comedian, not the show) is no stranger to Netflix, of course. His Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — which was exactly what it sounds like — was a good hit, particuarly when he got a certain president behind the wheel . (And this other president , too.) And it's been a couple years since we were blessed with Jerry Before Seinfeld .

The new special — 23 Hours to Kill was recorded at the Beacon Theater in New York City. Netflix says it'll feature "a spectacular arrival" and "showcases Seinfeld's sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace."

In other words, we have no idea what it's going to be. But it's going to be funny. Stay tuned for more.