Sexy, Certified Fresh Zendaya movie is now streaming on Prime Video

When the first Challengers trailer was released featuring a Beyonce needle drop, many were likely excited for what they thought was going to be a sexy love triangle between young tennis stars played by Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. And to be fair, there are plenty of tantalizing moments between the trio, but not always in ways that you'd expect. It's now easier for you to discover what we mean by that for yourself, as Challengers is now streaming on Prime Video in the US (it arrives on the streamer October 4 in the UK).

Challengers was released in movie theaters back in April and has been available on-demand and on MGM Plus, but it's becoming a part of the free library of movies available on the global streaming platform, meaning it likely has its widest audience to date. All you need to watch it is a Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription.

Starring Zendaya, O'Connor and Faist, Challengers follows tennis players Tashi, Patrick and Art. Art and Patrick are close friends when they meet Tashi, who is set to become the next big thing in tennis, but they each have eyes for her. The movie follows the trio's complicated romantic feelings and career aspirations. The script was written by Justin Kuritzkes and the movie was directed by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Challengers ended up being "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, with 88% of critics rating the movie positively. That includes our own WTW Challengers review, where we gave the movie three-and-a-half stars, praising the performances, particularly of O'Connor and Zendaya. While we thought the movie was good, we didn't think it was quite the ace that it could've been, more of a second serve (some tennis puns for you).

But again, you can judge for yourself now. Even if you don’t have a Prime Video subscription, Challengers is available through digital on-demand platforms like Google Play, Apple TV Plus and others.

If Challengers gets you in the mood for more movies featuring Zendaya, her other big 2024 movie Dune: Part Two is streaming on Max in the US, as well as through digital on-demand platforms. Also keep an eye out for Guadagnino's other 2024 new movie, Queer, which is expected to be released before the end of the year.

If you need any more convincing, here is the official trailer for Challengers:

