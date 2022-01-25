Trending

Sexy new 'EastEnders' character is a big hit and fans want to see more (a LOT more!)

EastEnders has a new arrival and viewers are very much enjoying him...

Queen Vic EastEnders
Will we see the new character in the Vic? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders introduced a new character last night, and he got a big response from viewers.

Fans were rather taken by Henry the delivery man, who delivered a package to the laundrette – and flirted up a storm with Karen!

Henry made a second delivery later in the episode, with fans hoping he'll be popping in again on a more regular basis.

EastEnders Henry

Karen was delighted to see Harry's package. (Image credit: BBC)

Henry's deliveries of packages for Karen and Mitch was part of a plot that saw young Bailey trying to get the pair back together.

A housing crisis has seen the former couple sharing a bedroom – and a bed – in recent weeks. Although this has been purely platonic, it has given Bailey hope that her dad and Karen might make a go of it. 

EastEnders Bailey and Mitch

Bailey hopes her dad will find love. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders Karen

Karen always has a laugh with Mitch – but could there be more? (Image credit: BBC)

After Bailey heard Karen complain about Mitch's smelly feel, and Mitch quickly retort by moaning about her nighttime flatulence, Bailey sprung into action.

Soon, Henry arrived with a delivery for Mitch – some foot odour spray. And later Karen was surprised – and a little embarrassed – to receive a large pair of flatulence control pants!

EastEnders Karen

Karen's got a big problem! (Image credit: BBC)

But while viewers were entertained by the comedy storyline, it was Henry the delivery man that they wanted to see more of...

"Make the Aussie delivery man a regular!" posted one. And they weren't the only one to note the handsome newcomer...

EastEnders Henry

Service with a smile from Henry. (Image credit: BBC)

The episode ended with Mitch trying to explain to Bailey that he and Karen weren't going to get back together. However, it doesn't seem that Bailey is going to give up that easily.

Mitch mentioned another couple of problems – including Karen hogging the duvet and his snoring – and Bailey insisted she could sort them.

EastEnders Bailey and Mitch

Has Bailey got more surprises for Mitch and Karen? (Image credit: BBC)

So, will Karen be getting another couple of deliveries soon? And will viewers get their wish of more appearances from dishy Henry?

EastEnders normally airs Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

