Sexy new 'EastEnders' character is a big hit and fans want to see more (a LOT more!)
By Steven Murphy published
EastEnders has a new arrival and viewers are very much enjoying him...
EastEnders introduced a new character last night, and he got a big response from viewers.
Fans were rather taken by Henry the delivery man, who delivered a package to the laundrette – and flirted up a storm with Karen!
Henry made a second delivery later in the episode, with fans hoping he'll be popping in again on a more regular basis.
Henry's deliveries of packages for Karen and Mitch was part of a plot that saw young Bailey trying to get the pair back together.
A housing crisis has seen the former couple sharing a bedroom – and a bed – in recent weeks. Although this has been purely platonic, it has given Bailey hope that her dad and Karen might make a go of it.
After Bailey heard Karen complain about Mitch's smelly feel, and Mitch quickly retort by moaning about her nighttime flatulence, Bailey sprung into action.
Soon, Henry arrived with a delivery for Mitch – some foot odour spray. And later Karen was surprised – and a little embarrassed – to receive a large pair of flatulence control pants!
But while viewers were entertained by the comedy storyline, it was Henry the delivery man that they wanted to see more of...
"Make the Aussie delivery man a regular!" posted one. And they weren't the only one to note the handsome newcomer...
Make the Australian delivery man a regular! 😍 #EastEndersJanuary 25, 2022
I ain't surprised that Karen was flirting with him! He is very easy on the eye! 😍 #EastEndersJanuary 25, 2022
Karen makes me die her leopard print Tabard! Love her the best !! 👌 Why don't my delivery people look like that Australian delivery man!!?.🥰🤣🙈 #EastEndersJanuary 25, 2022
Karen and the delivery man 😂😂😂😂😂😂#NeighbourhoodWatts #EastEndersJanuary 25, 2022
The episode ended with Mitch trying to explain to Bailey that he and Karen weren't going to get back together. However, it doesn't seem that Bailey is going to give up that easily.
Mitch mentioned another couple of problems – including Karen hogging the duvet and his snoring – and Bailey insisted she could sort them.
So, will Karen be getting another couple of deliveries soon? And will viewers get their wish of more appearances from dishy Henry?
EastEnders normally airs Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
