Sheridan Smith teases 'Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps' reunion

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps may have ended 10 years ago, but star Sheridan Smith has teased that a reunion could be on the cards. Sheridan played the role of Janet in the popular BBC sitcom, which ran between 2001 and 2011.

The series followed five young friends who lived together, and would often spend their nights down at the pub talking about life, love, difficulties and everything in between. Sheridan starred alongside Ralf Little, Will Mellor, Natalie Casey, Kathryn Drysdale and Luke Gell in the sitcom.

Fans haven't seen any new episodes since the finale, but with an emergence of anniversary specials such as Gavin and Stacey and Friends, could there be an opportunity for Two Pints to do the same?

When asked about a potential reunion, Sheridan Smith told Metro: “I mean that would be brilliant, Gavin and Stacey did their special which I thought was brilliant, we might end up getting the Two Pints gang back together, I certainly wouldn’t rule that out one day if everyone’s schedules worked out."

Sheridan also revealed that she's very close to her former castmates as they spent a lot of time working together on the sitcom. She added: “We all got really close — we were in it for nine years so it was a big part of my life. Definitely don’t rule out that there would be a reunion one day, although it would be weird because we are all so much older.

“It would be quite funny to see where Janet ended up. She’d probably have about 20 kids or something, still in the pub!”

So while nothing is set in stone yet, there's definitely a potential for some kind of reunion further down the line. Watch this space!

Can we watch episodes of 'Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps' on demand?

Yes, all episodes are currently available on BBC iPlayer for anyone that fancies revisiting the iconic series. All nine seasons are on there currently including the two part special The Aftermath which aires between Seasons 8 and 9.