Sherwood fans left 'absolutely broken' by major plot twist

Sherwood fans were left reeling after the show's penultimate episode, which featured a shocking twist involving Daphne Sparrow (played by Lorraine Ashbourne).

In last night's episode of Sherwood (which aired Sunday, 8th September), Daphne was involved in a series of revelations following Ann's arrest for murder, which resulted in the shocking death of her husband, Mickey.

As he was dying, Mickey whispered, "Just me, no others" in response to Ann's wrath.

Viewers took to social media to express their dismay over the scenes, saying the emotional moments left them 'absolutely broken'.

'Mickey saying 'just me' finished me whilst that evil woman starred in his dying eyes After their beautiful talk I'm absolutely broken,' wrote on Sherwood viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

Mickey saying 'just me' finished me whilst that evil woman starred in his dying eyes After their beautiful talk I'm absolutely broken 💔 😪😪😪 #Sherwood pic.twitter.com/v1kO6Gg6KFSeptember 8, 2024

While other fans of the BBC drama said they were 'in tears'. Bl***y hell, how good was that. Lorraine Ashbourne has just delivered a masterclass in acting. In tears,' wrote another viewer on X.

To which another fan said, 'Sherwood is the best thing on TV at the moment. It is an absolute outstanding drama.'

While another fan wrote, calling the scenes 'soul destroying', 'Blimey... #Sherwood has done it again. What an episode. Lorraine Ashbourne deserves all of the awards for her performance this series.

'Soul destroying stuff. That scene with Daphne & Mickey at the table was perfect. That ending.'

And another wrote in response to the episode, 'Simply stunning from Lorraine Ashbourne. No words, just agonising pain and tender touch. Bravo.'

Simply stunning from Lorraine Ashbourne.No words, just agonising pain and tender touch.Bravo. #sherwood pic.twitter.com/Bh8tE83jOcSeptember 8, 2024

Another fan replied, 'Such a Fantastic series with some Brilliant actors. I'm gutted I have to wait weekly to watch it instead of binge-watching it on Iplayer.'

Another commented, 'This series is so brilliant. It has an incredible cast and incredible acting, and this episode was a rollercoaster. I think I might have held my breath at that moment!'

Sherwood continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.