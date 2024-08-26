Sherwood viewers TORN over season two of the popular BBC drama

BBC's Sherwood has returned to screens with a fresh new approach, but some fans are unimpressed by the change in direction.

Sherwood creator James Graham previously said that casting a 'young, queer and female' Sheriff of Nottingham (played by Ria Zmitrowicz) in season two would position the show as more modern.

However, fans have been less than impressed by the new season, with a few calling the storylines 'drivel'. Having said this, some fans were quick to jump to the popular BBC show's defence, commenting on X (formerly Twitter) that they enjoyed watching the show, with one calling the show the 'best thing I've seen for ages'.

'I do hope this picks up cos so far it’s drivel. Instead of trying to shoehorn in every diversity category just stick to good acting and script please BBC,' wrote one fan on X.

Other viewers quickly showed their agreement, with another writing, 'giving up. too violent.'

While another said, 'Correct!'

However, another viewer leapt to the show's defence, writing, 'Best thing I've seen for ages, bring on part 2.'

Another viewer of the BBC show commented along the same lines, 'That's it!! Had enough of this woke drivel....how much more shite can the BBC squeeze into the slot.'

But not everyone agreed, with another writing in reply, 'Personally thought it was quite good.'

While another said, 'Just switched off 24 mins in and cancelled recording of the rest of the series. Can’t be doing with that stuff.'

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'Just watched the first episode of the new series of #Sherwood. All drugs and guns…didn’t see Friar Tuck or Maid Marion once!! Typical woke BBC.'

Other viewers called the show 'excellent' and praised it as one of the best shows currently on the BBC.

Another wrote, 'No there is some excellent stuff on the bbc, including the excellent Sherwood series.'

Sherwood continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.