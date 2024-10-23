Shetland season 9 finally gets a release date — and it is much sooner than you think

Ever since Shetland season 8 aired last year, fans of the crime thriller have been desperately waiting for news about when we will see Shetland season 9 on our screens - and now the wait is finally over.

The new series of Shetland will arrive on BBC One on Wednesday, November 6 at 9pm. It will also arrive on BBC iPlayer however it is yet to be confirmed if the series will be released weekly on the streaming channel or land in one go as a box set.

The last season of Shetland saw Ashley Jensen join the cast as DI Ruth Calder. She teamed up with regular Alison O'Donnell as Tosh and the pair struck up immediate chemistry.

Met Police DI Calder was seen returning to her native Shetland to retrieve a vulnerable witness to a gangland murder. Calder and Tosh soon found themselves involved in a tricky case, which saw murder, secrets and twists galore. At times they had their differences, but ultimately they worked well together and now they will be pairing up again on a fresh case.

Shetland season 8 saw DI Ruth Calder join the show. (Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Pictures/Jamie Simpson)

Alison O'Donnell, who plays Tosh, recently teased some plot details. Speaking on BBC4's Alison O'Donnell... Remembers Shetland about the new series, she said: "It's actually quite personal for Tosh this time because the person who goes missing at the beginning of the season is in Tosh's friendship circle so someone she knows quite well.

"Initially it's not brought to her in an official way it's just that Tosh is supposed to be meeting up with this friend, who has something important to tell her. But she doesn't turn up, which is not like her. So Tosh kind of goes off on her own little mission.

"She goes off on this little side hustle, my friend isn't here and then as the episode starts to build, Calder starts to get involved and it becomes clear that no this is not just something that's happening in Tosh's life, this is actually a police matter. And we go from there."

Ian Hart has joined the cast for the new series. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

It has also been announced that Ian Hart (Mr Bates VS The Post Office, Harry Potter, The Responder) and Vincent Regan (Traces, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Aquaman) will be joining the cast.

Speaking of his new role, Ian Hart said: "I’m looking forward to embarking on a Shetland adventure – it’s a place I’ve always wanted to visit and to do so with this incredible drama is wonderful."