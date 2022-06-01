Silent Witness fans sob as they praise David Caves’ ‘phenomenal’ performance during crushing scenes

*WARNING — spoilers for Silent Witness season 25, episode four below*

Silent Witness viewers were in tears and applauded David Caves’ ‘brilliant’ performance in emotional scenes during last night’s episode (Tuesday, May 31).

Jack Hodgson, who is played by David Caves, was forced to face tragedy in Silent Witness season 25 last night as his dad, Conor (Richard Durden) sadly passed away, which left him crushed.

As Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Simone Tyler (Genesis Lynea) investigated a burned body, Jack was forced to travel to Belfast after hearing that Conor had collapsed.

When he arrived, he met Margaret (Frances Tomelty), an old friend of Conor’s who told him that Conor’s heart condition was getting worse.

Jack was unaware of Conor’s heart condition as stubborn Conor never told him, which left him stunned by the revelation.

As Jack sat at Conor’s bedside, Conor decided to reveal some huge secrets about the Hodgson family’s past, including Jack’s mum, Eleanor.

Conor dropped the bombshell that Eleanor may not be dead like he thought and was in Belfast to try and find her before his heart condition got worse.

He begged Jack to track her down and while discovering the dangerous truth about his mum’s job, he managed to find her with the help of Margaret and his niece, Cara Connelly (Rhiannon Jones).

Jack found Eleanor living in a care home after a breakdown and was wracked with nerves to meet her for the first time in years.

When he realised she didn’t recognise him, Jack found it hard to keep it together and was desperate for answers to why she left them and chose a dangerous job over her children.

Eleanor was furious with him and was adamant that she had no family, before shouting at him to “go away.”

A shattered Jack returned to Conor’s bedside and put on a brave face, telling him that the visit with Eleanor was good.

As Nikki showed up to support Jack, he wept as Conor passed away surrounded by his loved ones.

After the ordeal, Jack and Nikki shared a heartfelt moment, meanwhile emotional fans took to social media to commend David’s heart wrenching performance…

Bravo🎉🎉 @MrDavidCaves!!! I’m balling my eyes out 😭 Jack deserves the very best!!! #SilentWitnessMay 31, 2022 See more

#SilentWitness Tonight's storyline about Jack & his dad was so beautifully done. Incredible moving performance @MrDavidCaves 💕👏May 31, 2022 See more

Oh my heart! Poor Jack! I just want to squeeze him! 🥺@MrDavidCaves was brilliant! Lovely little Jakki scene at the end there. Absolutely love Nikki and Simones bond @EmiliaFox @GenesisLynea. Also increasingly suspicious of Sam! What is she up to?! 🤔 #SilentWitnessMay 31, 2022 See more

Literally sobbing at SW tonight. Poor Jack, my heart breaks for him. But so phenomenal acting from @MrDavidCaves #SilentWitnessMay 31, 2022 See more

Silent Witness continues on BBC1 at 9pm on Monday, June 6. Episodes are also available on demand via BBC iPlayer.