Silent Witness future quietly confirmed by BBC
Silent Witness season 28 is on its way...
Silent Witness fans rejoice because the BBC has quietly confirmed that the long-running series starring Emilia Fox will return.
There's been no big fanfare from the BBC, but the BBC's Midlands press office recently released the news that they were looking for talented people to work on the series thus confirming it's coming back.
They tweeted: "Join the @bbcstudios team for Silent Witness' next series! This is a chance for West Mids talent to spend time on the current series (filming in London) ahead of the show moving to Brum later this year."
With so many shows being axed by the BBC as it seeks to drive down costs, fans had worried that Silent Witness season 27 might be the last. It was known, though, that production was planned to be moving to the West Midlands as part of the BBC's investment strategy in the area and the latest tweet confirms that filming will indeed be taking place this summer for Silent Witness season 28. Initially, the series is filming in London before moving to Birmingham.
The latest series was well received and boasted a string of top guest stars including John Hannah and Hermione Norris. While there's no official cast announcement yet, it's expected that Emilia Fox will return as Dr Nikki Alexander alongside David Caves as Jack Hodgson.
We might even get a Silent Witness wedding in the new series. Yes, in the final moments of the last series Jack presented Nikki with a ring. "I can't imagine a day without you, I can't. Will you marry me Nikki?" And she kissed him and said "Yes!".
So, it would have been rather cruel if the BBC had then axed the show! But who knows whether Nikki and Jack will make it down the aisle together or not. Here’s hoping the pair will stay together. Silent Witness is expected to return in early 2025. Every season is currently available on BBC iPlayer to enjoy right now (see our best BBC dramas piece for more great shows to watch).
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!