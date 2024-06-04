Silent Witness future quietly confirmed by BBC

Silent Witness fans rejoice because the BBC has quietly confirmed that the long-running series starring Emilia Fox will return.

There's been no big fanfare from the BBC, but the BBC's Midlands press office recently released the news that they were looking for talented people to work on the series thus confirming it's coming back.

They tweeted: "Join the @bbcstudios team for Silent Witness' next series! This is a chance for West Mids talent to spend time on the current series (filming in London) ahead of the show moving to Brum later this year."

With so many shows being axed by the BBC as it seeks to drive down costs, fans had worried that Silent Witness season 27 might be the last. It was known, though, that production was planned to be moving to the West Midlands as part of the BBC's investment strategy in the area and the latest tweet confirms that filming will indeed be taking place this summer for Silent Witness season 28. Initially, the series is filming in London before moving to Birmingham.

John Hannah was among the guest stars on the last series (Image credit: BBC)

The latest series was well received and boasted a string of top guest stars including John Hannah and Hermione Norris. While there's no official cast announcement yet, it's expected that Emilia Fox will return as Dr Nikki Alexander alongside David Caves as Jack Hodgson.

We might even get a Silent Witness wedding in the new series. Yes, in the final moments of the last series Jack presented Nikki with a ring. "I can't imagine a day without you, I can't. Will you marry me Nikki?" And she kissed him and said "Yes!".

So, it would have been rather cruel if the BBC had then axed the show! But who knows whether Nikki and Jack will make it down the aisle together or not. Here’s hoping the pair will stay together. Silent Witness is expected to return in early 2025. Every season is currently available on BBC iPlayer to enjoy right now (see our best BBC dramas piece for more great shows to watch).