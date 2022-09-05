Silent Witness star Emilia Fox gives update on the show's future

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has confirmed there'll be a new season of the BBC crime drama, as fans are no doubt hungry for more after the 25th-anniversary special.

In fact, now that Silent Witness season 25 has aired, Emilia told Hello Magazine that the show was in production and added: "Well, we're definitely making it now. I think I'm allowed to say that, probably not allowed to say much more than that, but we are making series 26 now."

Right now that's all we know about the return of Silent Witness, as exact plot details for the upcoming season have not been revealed but at least we definitely know it's going ahead! So we'll have to be patient and wait for further details.

The 25th season of Silent Witness has already aired in the UK and the US, and saw the return of Amanda Burton where she reprised her role as Sam Ryan, with fans growing suspicious of her at first.

But it was later revealed that Sam had gotten herself involved with some shady people and was not in fact a bad person, with the season ending on a cliffhanger that definitely leaves room for more episodes.

Amanda Burton returned as Sam Ryan for the anniversary. (Image credit: BBC)

The cliffhanger ending saw Nikki's ex-husband Tom Faulkner (Matthew Gravelle) seeking revenge for being framed for murder by Oscar Harris (David Leon), and Nikki received a text saying "I can't let it go. I’m sorry," before Tom entered Oscar's prison cell.

So it's likely that season 26 will pick up shortly after these dramatic events, and we might be seeing more of Nikki's ex as he was only revealed to us last season, where fans were devastated to learn about Nikki's past.

Speaking about the cliffhanger ending, producer Nick Lambon told Digital Spy: "I like it when stories aren't completely tied up in a neat bow, because life isn't really like that. Let the audience fill that gap.

"I think when you are working on a long-running series like Silent Witness, you need to work hard not to completely close too many stories down."

Silent Witness is available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and BritBox in the US.