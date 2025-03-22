Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter premieres tonight on Lifetime

It's time for the end: after two very drama-filled installments, Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter will be closing the book on the suspenseful Lifetime film franchise. And you can watch the entire trilogy tonight on the Lifetime network, including the premiere of the third and final film at 8pm Eastern Time.

In case you need a refresher, the Single Black Female series stars Raven Goodwin as Monica, a Houston-based host of an afternoon talk show, who becomes close friends with her new assistant Simone (played by Glee star Amber Riley) ...that is, until it turns out Simone is a deranged woman who plans to take over Monica's life for good.

Single Black Female 3 picks off after Monica, who has wrongfully been convicted of murder, has finally been exonerated—but at what cost? "Though the charges against her have been dropped, the stain of suspicion lingers, and reclaiming her life, her career, and the trust of those around her is proving to be an uphill battle," reads the film's official synopsis.

"Meanwhile, the real threat has yet to vanish. Simone (Amber Riley), now a fugitive, has fled to a convent in Mexico, having no choice but to abandon Houston, along with the one thing she truly cared about—her daughter, Joy (Kennedy Chanel)," the summery continues. "When a terrifying nightmare shakes her to the core, Simone becomes convinced Joy is in danger and returns to Houston, for a final reckoning between the estranged half-sisters. It’s only a matter of time before old grudges resurface and Monica and Simone come face-to-face."

Joining Raven Goodwin, Amber Riley and Kennedy Chanel in the Single Black Female 3 are K. Michelle, reprising her role as Monica’s best friend Bebe, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams as Detective Ebony Williams.

You can kick off your Single Black Female movie marathon with the 2022 first installment today, March 22, at 4pm Eastern Time. The sequel film, 2024's Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge, will air directly after that at 6pm ET, with the premiere of Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter capping things off at 8pm ET tonight.

To tune into Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter, as well as its predecessors, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, March 23.

Official Trailer | Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter before tuning into the last installment of the thrilling story tonight on Lifetime.