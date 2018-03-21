Smithsonian Channel launches on Hulu, YouTube TV

If you're a subscriber to Hulu With Live TV or YouTube TV, you've got another channel at your disposal. The Smithsonian Channel is now part of both of those services.

Hulu gets live and on-demand content through TV Everywhere authentication, and YouTube does as well.

NEW YORK - January 11, 2018 – This week, Smithsonian Channel launched on “Hulu with Live TV” and “YouTube TV”. Live linear and on-demand content from the channel, as well as TV Everywhere authentication, is now included within Hulu'’s live TV plan. Smithsonian Channel is also now available on “YouTube TV” with live linear, VOD and TVE.

“Hulu with Live TV” subscribers can watch the channel’s programming on Apple TV (4th gen), Amazon Fire TV, 2017 Samsung Smart TVs, Roku, iOS devices, Android phones and tablets, Chromecast, Nintendo Switch and Xbox and enjoy 50 hours of Cloud DVR recording storage, up to six individual profiles and two simultaneous streams per account. “YouTubeTV” is currently available on iOS, Android, Chromecast and Xbox, and offers cloud DVR with no storage space limits.

“In this ever-changing landscape, we’re always looking for ways to expand our existing audience” said Tom Hayden, President, Smithsonian Channel. “We are thrilled that Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV subscribers now have access to our award-winning programming, and look forward to strong partnerships with two of the biggest leaders in digital streaming.

Smithsonian Channel™, owned by Smithsonian Networks™, a joint venture between Showtime Networks Inc. and the Smithsonian Institution, is where curiosity lives, inspiration strikes and wonders never cease. This is the place for awe-inspiring stories, powerful documentaries and amazing entertainment across multiple platforms. Smithsonian Channel combines the storytelling prowess of SHOWTIME® with the unmatched resources and rich traditions of the Smithsonian, to create award-winning programming that shines new light on popular genres such as air and space, history, science, nature, and pop culture. Among the network’s offerings are series including Aerial America, America in Color, First Ladies Revealed, Polar Bear Town, The Lost Tapes, Amazing Monkeys, America’s Secret Space Heroes, Mighty Ships, Mighty Planes and Air Disasters, as well as critically-acclaimed specials that include Titanic’s Fatal Fire, The Obama Years: The Power of Words, Nightmare on Everest, Diana and the Paparazzi, Diana: The Day We Said Goodbye and Flying High with Phil Keoghan. Smithsonian Networks also operates Smithsonian Earth(TM), through SN Digital LLC., a new subscription video streaming service delivering spectacular original nature and wildlife content. To learn more, go to www.smithsonianchannel.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.