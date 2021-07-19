‘Snake Eyes’ final trailer teases epic ninja battles in G.I. Joe origin story

The G.I. Joe movies have been a mixed bag thus far, but if there is one thing that fans have loved about them it is the character of Snake Eyes. Paramount’s doubling down on that fact with the new origin movie for the deadly ninja warrior, aptly titled Snake Eyes. The studio has also released a final trailer for the movie ahead of its July 23 release in theaters. Anyone excited for some sweet ninja action will be satisfied by the looks of things.

Henry Golding has been tapped to star as Snake Eyes, with the story diving into his mysterious past, his meeting of future enemy Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji), training and his first mission(s). Joining Golding and Koji in the cast are Samara Weaving, Úrsula Corberó, Iko Uwais and Peter Mensah.

The final trailer offers a bit more of a glimpse into Snake Eyes' past, his code of honor and what he is hoping to gain by becoming a skilled ninja warrior. It also offers fans their first look at Storm Shadow in action. Check it all out in the trailer below.

Snake Eyes is the latest summer blockbuster coming to theaters, but like many movies in the current landscape, Paramount is looking to capitalize on a major film for its subscription streaming service as well.

Paramount movies will play exclusively in theaters between 30 to 45 days before they then will appear on the Paramount Plus streaming service. A Quiet Place Part II just recently moved over to Paramount Plus after helping to welcome back theatergoers in May and this strategy is expected to also be put in place for other Paramount films like Top Gun: Maverick.

Paramount hasn’t said exactly what determines when a film makes its way to Paramount Plus (one would assume its tied to box-office, but we don’t know the exact numbers). Based on the range and Snake Eyes July 23 release date, it can be guessed that the G.I. Joe prequel will hit streaming sometime between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6.

The new streaming home for Paramount movies and ViacomCBS TV shows, as well as some live sport, Paramount Plus offers two tiers for potential subscribers — an ad-supported $4.99 version and a premium, ad-free $9.99 version.