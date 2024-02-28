Soap star Natalie Cassidy announces exciting new project away from EastEnders

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has announced that she is working with Gavin & Stacey's Joanna Page on a podcast all about TV.

Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday, February 27, Natalie and Joanna announced their exciting new podcast Off The Telly, where they talk about the biggest shows currently airing.

It could prove to be an interesting partnership because they admitted that they have very different tastes in TV shows and so they might clash as a result of this!

Joanna told viewers: "I like gritty dramas, documentaries, scary things like that," but Natalie said she was: "Happy with Grand Designs and cookery shows, Gardeners World and University Challenge."

Off The Telly is free to listen to and is available on the BBC Sounds website or app, which is home to several other great shows such as Young Again with Kirsty Young, Love Bombed hosted by Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison, and the long-running Desert Island Discs.

As well as giving their opinions on TV shows, the duo invite fans to give their thoughts and recommendations, so it's the perfect listen for TV fans everywhere.

The synopsis is: "What are we watching? Natalie Cassidy and Joanna Page chat all things telly. Find out what they love, hate, and can’t live without, plus your rants and recommendations."

Joanna Page discusses TV with Natalie Cassidy on their new podcast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Episode one is now live, where they discuss Gladiators, The Apprentice 2024 and Netflix's One Day, all three of which are huge shows at the moment and have very different themes!

Natalie is best known for her long-running role on EastEnders where she plays Sonia Fowler. She has played the role since 1993 with a couple of breaks in between, and has been involved in a number of gripping storylines.

Meanwhile, Joanna Page is best known for her role as Stacey Shipman in hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey, starring opposite Mathew Horne. There has been some speculation about whether or not the series will return in the future, but right now, it's unclear.

While on The One Show, she admitted she didn't know about the future, saying: "I don't know anything at all! I have got no other information, absolutely nothing, I don't know anything at all. Sorry, I have got no exciting information."

Off The Telly is available for free on BBC Sounds.