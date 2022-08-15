Southern Charm recap: Shep’s dog gets married and Austen isn’t happy Olivia brought a date

The wedding bells were ringing on Southern Charm season 8, episode eight! But it’s not exactly a cast member who was getting hitched. Shep Rose’s dog, Little Craig, and Patricia Altschul’s pup, Peaches, were preparing to tie the knot.

What would a dog wedding be without some drama? Shep’s cousin, Marcie Hobbs, had set up Olivia Flowers, the woman that Austen Kroll dated for a hot minute, for the nuptials. Olivia asked Kathryn Dennis and Taylor Ann Green if she should tell Austen that she was bringing a date to the event, and they didn’t think she should.

This is an absolute power move by Olivia, Austen is losing his mind #SouthernCharmAugust 12, 2022 See more

Before the ceremony, which took place at Patricia’s home, Austen found out that Olivia had a blind date when they walked in together. It probably also didn’t help his emotions that he was Little Craig’s best man and his ex-girlfriend, Madison LeCroy, was the maid-of-honor, meaning they would be standing at the altar together.

Austen straight up asked Olivia who her date was. “It’s one of those things where you say you want them to date in the hopes that they don’t really go out and date, and she just did what I told her to do,” Austen said in his confessional.

Meanwhile, Naomie Olindo was chatting with Madison and Venita Aspen about her coffee meet-up with her ex-boyfriend, Craig Conover, who has a new girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo of Bravo’s Summer House.

She explained that it seems like he’s trying to set boundaries and she feels awkward around him now, noting that maybe he’s trying to avoid her. “It probably looks insane that I’m trying to be friendly with him and friends and stuff when he has a girlfriend, but I thought Craig and I were cool. Beats me,” Naomie said in her confessional.

It was a cold, rainy day in Charleston, South Carolina at the dog wedding, and Craig walked in with Paige, who was wearing a short dress and no jacket. All of the women voiced how she needed a coat, but it was when Naomie chimed in that made Craig feel a certain way. “What is going through Naomie’s head where she thinks that she knows what’s best for me and my girlfriend?” he said in his confessional. “I don’t think she’s getting it. Like this is not respecting boundaries.”

Naomie isn't saying she knows "what is best for you and your girlfriend." She is literally just asking you to be a gentleman and offer your girlfriend a jacket so she doesn't become a popsicle. #SouthernCharm @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/kDuMdHrfL7August 12, 2022 See more

Little Craig and Peaches successfully got married (even though the bride hesitated walking down the aisle). At the reception, Madison and Venita sat down with Austen and Leva Bonaparte. “You know what, I have something to pick a bone with you about,” Madison said to Austen. She pointed out how she said hi to him earlier, and he couldn’t even reply to her. “Everything you do is like a subtle dig at me,” Austen said, giving the example of when she announced her engagement on Amazon Live, she said that the only ex she had was her ex-husband. Will these two ever get along?

Austen seemed to forget his feelings about Olivia bringing a date and his talk with Madison (at least for a moment), because Paige filled him in that Ciara Miller, who he had an on-again, off-again fling with on Bravo’s Summer House and Winter House, was in town. He even said he might hang out with her while she’s there. Maybe it’s a plan B, maybe it’s revenge on Olivia.

Still at the reception, Naomie asked Craig to chat. He wasn’t interested, probably, at least in part, to the fact that Paige was in the other room. “I feel like you feel awkward around me a little bit,” Naomie said. “It’s a respect thing,” Craig said. “We’re not just exes, we hooked up recently.” Naomie clarified that she wanted to know if she makes him feel uncomfortable in the way he made her feel uncomfortable when she was dating Metul Shah. “When I was in your position…” Naomie started. “No, you were never in my position. You left a loving relationship to be with a controlling *** who cheated on you,” Craig came back. It was clear that Craig didn’t like the comparison she was trying to make.

Craig was really mean to Naomie just now. That wasn’t necessary. She wasn’t comparing Metul with Paige. Naomie was trying to say that she understood boundaries. However, she probably regretted it but Craig railroaded her. #SouthernCharmAugust 12, 2022 See more

Southern Charm continues on Thursdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.