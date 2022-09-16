Southern Charm recap: the group trip kicks off with Craig blasting Naomie

After an eye-opening girls’ night and an expensive gentlemen’s dinner , the Southern Charm group is back together in one setting on season 8, episode 13.

Last week, it was uncovered that Shep Rose’s Raya dating profile was still live . He must have told his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, about it, because the two openly discussed it in front of cameras. “You’re a loser for being 40 years old being on a dating website,” Taylor said. Shep agreed and continued by saying, “But that is not a thing, like I, I am off that thing. I am not on it.” Taylor appeared to fully believe him and, as an outsider looking in, it doesn’t appear that it shook their relationship all that much.

Austen Kroll met up with Taylor at a clothing store, where she was shopping for the crew’s upcoming trip to St. Simons Island in Georgia. The two got to talking about Shep, and Taylor revealed how she thinks Shep has built up walls over time and how sometimes he thinks she is attacking him. Austen disagreed, implying that being mean to your partner isn’t because someone has walls built up.

This is when the conversation took a turn and Austen got emotional. “You are no longer just like Shep’s girlfriend to me, you know, like I love you,” he said. “Taylor, just the way that he talks to you sometimes breaks my ****ing heart.” Taylor began tearing up, too. Austen’s point was that he didn’t want Taylor to justify Shep’s actions every time something happened and then he doesn’t have any consequences. Taylor agreed that Shep had taken advantage of her. “Something’s gonna have to change here, and if it doesn’t, then I’m going to have to walk away,” she said.

I really like Austen and Taylor’s relationship, I don’t think it’s a romantic one I think he genuinely cares about her like a big brother and wants to protect her and see her happy. Remember he has a little sister so it probably comes naturally #SouthernCharmSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Shep, Austen and Olivia Flowers took the three-hour drive together to St. Simons Island. The conversation steered towards Taylor and Shep revealed something that he wanted to tell her. “I kinda want her to quit her job,” he said. “Shep, that is so dumb, dude, that is how you get like complete control,” Austen jumped in. Shep claimed that it had nothing to do with control, and he wanted Taylor to be able to travel around the world with him. Do we sense some tension between Shep and Austen here?

The group arrived at their quarters for the next few days. First activity on the schedule? Tennis. After pretty uneventful (drama-wise) games, it was time to get ready for dinner. Austen used the time as an opportunity to fill Craig Conover in on how Shep wanted Taylor to quit her job. “This is classic textbook control,” Craig said. “It’s starting to get to the point where we can’t deny what’s going on anymore.” Shep is financially well-off, so it would mean Taylor depending on him for money.

It's BAD when his close friends are telling you to run Taylor #SouthernCharmSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Out at dinner, everyone seemed to be having fun with their side conversations and jokes. When the waitress was trying to take initial orders, however, it got a little hectic. Naomie pointed out that they had to be better at acknowledging waitresses, because it seemed like theirs was getting uncomfortable. “How many years did you serve?” Craig fired at his ex-girlfriend. “I bartended for seven to eight years, how many did you do? Did you work in food and bev?” Naomie was visibly taken aback and it appeared like Craig was really trying to start an argument with her. Austen came to Naomie’s defense and Craig doubled down that she “challenged how we should act and she never worked in food and bev.”

Craig is still in love with Naomi and it’s painfully obvious #SouthernCharmSeptember 16, 2022 See more

Whitney Sudler-Smith joined the dinner after arriving late to the trip. Luckily, the tension had calmed down… for a moment. But Craig did multiple back-to-back shots. He then randomly called out Naomie, saying she was frowning. “You know what would turn my frown upside down? Is if Leva [Bonaparte] hadn’t told me that you said really mean things about me at the Friendsgiving, ” Naomie said. Craig acted like he didn’t know what she was talking about, and then when he was filled in, he claimed it never happened. Naomie’s tone remained calm, but Craig’s rose. “Just stop, please. Move on with your ****ing life. Seriously. Move on with your ****ing life and stop bringing me into this. It’s crazy,” he said, getting up from the table.

Southern Charm continues on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.