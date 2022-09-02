Southern Charm recap: Paige is convinced that Naomie wants Craig back

In season 8, episode 11 of Southern Charm, the chatter had yet to die down about how Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith had recently hooked up .

When Austen Kroll called Whitney and his mother, Patricia Altschul, to invite them to a Friendsgiving celebration at his aunt’s house, he also spilled the beans about Whitney’s latest flame. “So, you and Naomie,” Patricia started, noting that Craig Conover, Naomie’s ex-boyfriend, “may kill you on the spot.”

Meanwhile, Naomie filled her mom, Carole, in on the group’s trip to Yemassee, South Carolina. She revealed that she stayed an extra night… with Whitney… while the rest of the crew went home. “It’s never even come into my mind that I might be attracted to Whitney, so I don’t really know when that change happened, but yeah, I’m just going with it,” Naomie said in a confessional.

Craig’s long-distance girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo of Bravo’s Summer House and Winter House, came down from New York City to attend Friendsgiving. As the two headed to the grocery store, they discussed Naomie and Whitney. “If anyone thinks that Naomie isn’t over you, they’re an idiot,” Paige said. Something tells us that this party is going to be anything but drama-free.

At Austen's aunt's house, the men worked on frying the turkey while the women worked on getting things together inside. Kathryn Dennis grabbed a drink with Paige. It’s no secret that Kathryn doesn’t get along with Naomie , so these two talking about her was bound to bring up less than positive feelings. “The full group for me is a lot,” Paige said. “Also, Naomie, she’s not fooling anyone.” Paige felt like Naomie being nice and saying hi to her when she walked into the kitchen was her trying to be friends. “Girl, we’re not friends. You’re trying to get my boyfriend” Paige said. “If I was around my friends right now, I would have already popped off.”

After dinner, Naomie sat outside with Austen and his sister, Katie, and brought up how it feels like Paige hates or is mad at her, possibly because Craig misconstrued the situation to Paige. She decided to nip it in the bud and pulled Paige aside to talk about it. Craig wasn’t happy about the two talking and referred to Naomie as “my crazy ex-girlfriend."

Naomie started the conversation when the two sat down alone. “So I wanted to talk to you, because I feel like clearly there’s a disconnect if like you’re feeling uncomfortable and stuff,” she said.

Paige explained that at Patricia’s for the dog wedding , Naomie pulled Craig aside and said she wouldn’t come around him anymore if it made him uncomfortable. To Paige, that was Naomie insinuating that there were still feelings between her and Craig. That’s not at all how Naomie meant that, she said. Paige continued and confirmed with Naomie that she feels that Craig treats her differently when Paige is there, which also insinuates that they have some sort of relationship. “I mean, I’ll call it out. Do you have feelings for Craig still?” Paige asked. Naomie said no, and Paige said that it looks like she does. The two talked it through and agreed to be cool moving forward. The ladies cheered their drinks, laughed and seemed to move on (for now, anyway).

Southern Charm continues on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.