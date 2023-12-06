Squid Game: The Challenge contestant reveals 'love triangle' and 'hook ups' on set

A Squid Game: The Challenge contestant claims there's been romances between some of these 456 players...

A Squid Game: The Challenge contestant has appeared on a podcast to reveal that there were "hook ups" between contestants behind the scenes.

The large-scale Netflix reality competition series has brought plenty of different people together from all walks of life, with 456 players entering the game hoping to win a huge cash prize.

While there was plenty of drama on-screen with backstabbing, betrayals, and unlikely alliances, it turns out there was an equal amount behind closed doors, such as some secret romances.

Phalisia (Player 229) was recently interviewed on the The Viall Files podcast where she addressed the recent revelation that players were using lubricated condoms to try and soothe their chapped lips.

But as it happens, some players were using them for their intended purpose, if reports by Colorado-based Phalisia are anything to go by, as she revealed she was aware of some flings happening on set!

Opening up about her time on the series, Phalisia said: "We didn't have chapstick, apparently that was the one thing they forgot or just didn't think about. So I know that there was a stock of condoms for whatever reason, and people must've been using them."

Host Nick interrupted saying: "Wait, were there hook ups?" and Phalisia just nodded, which got quite the reaction.

Processing the information, Nick said: "Well you've got 400 plus people, it's an intense atmosphere, you're bonding over intense situations..."

When asked if she knew about any of the contestants who may have spent some time together, Phalisia said "I don't know for sure... but I can say that I was in the bathroom when they both were in the shower. There's a love triangle going on."

So she kept things deliberately vague and we're not entirely sure who was involved, but that hasn't stopped people from speculating and suggesting there might have been a love triangle given the amount of players.

Right now it seems like Phalisia's lips are sealed on the details of any potential love triangles, but there's still plenty of drama ahead as the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is right around the corner.

The final drops on Wednesday, December 6 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT and on Thursday, December 7 in the UK at 2 am.

Squid Game: The Challenge is available exclusively on Netflix.