Starz adds final episodes of 91% Rotten Tomatoes rated historical drama

The final episodes of Outlander season 7 are heading to Starz beginning November 22. The time travel romance features an epic love story that spans centuries will soon be fading off into the mist, but not before cementing the unshakeable bond between Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jaime (Sam Heughan) one last time.

Outlander season 7 premieres Nov. 22 at midnight Eastern time on the Starz app and all Starz streaming platforms. The episode will be available for Starz cable subscribers at 8 pm ET/PT. New episodes will be available to stream weekly at midnight on Friday.

Outlander, which boasts a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, follows Claire's journey from the 20th century to 18th century Scotland, where she falls in love with Jaime Fraser. The couple is torn apart by the sands of time, with Claire always finding Jaime as her life continues in two distinct time periods. The series is based on the bestselling novels from Diana Gabaldon.

The synopsis below paints a picture of where Claire and Jaime are heading into the final episodes of the series and where they're going: "Coming off the first half of Outlander season 7, we find Claire, Jamie and Young Ian leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?"

Though the journey is coming to an end for Claire and Jaime, a new story set in the same universe is about to begin with Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The prequel spinoff will explore the love stories between Claire and Jaime's parents. There's no release date for the spinoff yet but we suspect the new series will arrive in 2025.

