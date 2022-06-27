Stranger Things fans petition to get Eggo Waffles sold in UK

Eleven survived on Eggos when she was stranded in the woods and fans became obsessed with the snack.

Stranger Things has had a huge impact on popular culture and fans in the UK are now hopeful they can get their hands on the coveted waffle brand Eggo, which Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) first discovered back in season 1.

Long-time Stranger Things fans will be familiar with all the Eggos references, jokes, and memes that have spawned from the series, and it all started when Eleven was discovered by the group and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) gave her a single Eggo for breakfast. Ever since that moment, they've quickly become her favorite snack.

Now, a petition to bring Eggo waffles to UK has been launched so fans can tuck into the Kellogg's treat while watching Stranger Things season 4, and so far it's gained nearly 2,500 signatures!

Eleven became obsessed with Eggo waffles in Stranger Things season 1. (Image credit: Netflix)

The petition reads: "We love Eggos! But Kellogg's won't sell them in England. So we're starting a petition to change that! Eggos are sold all over North America so why can’t we have them here in the UK?

"As a big fan of the Netflix show Stranger Things I was surprised to find out that Eggos are not available in the UK. I know there are a lot of people in the UK who would LOVE a chance to even try these mouth-watering treats."

It goes on to mention how versatile they are, adding: "This is why we should introduce them into our food supply, it would just be nice to see a whole new selection on the table for us all to enjoy and love. The good thing about Eggos is that they can be used with breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert."

If Eggos make their UK debut we'll have Stranger Things to thank, and recently the series has been responsible for putting Kate Bush back into the charts thanks to a powerful scene featuring Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), so this series has a powerful effect on things!

Kate Bush even responded to Stranger Things, saying: "Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 arrives on Netflix on July 1.