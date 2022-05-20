Stranger Things season 4 sneak peek features terrifying Eleven outburst

We’re just a week away from Stranger Things season 4 premiering (Friday, May 27), but Netflix is easing the wait by sharing the first eight minutes of the new season in a special sneak peek. Though with how the scene plays out, many fans may find the wait even more unbearable as they will want answers ASAP.

SPOILER ALERT if you do not want to know anything about the new season until it is available to watch in full.

In the sneak peek, everything starts out innocently enough. We see a young kid riding his bike delivering newspapers. As one lands on a front porch, we see the door open and a man (only his feet are shown) picks it up. He does the crossword, finishing in the amount of time he gave himself and then getting ready for work. It is here we see that this is no other than Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine). This clip is a flashback, with the date reading September 8, 1979.

Things then head to the Hawkins National Laboratories. There, we see a number of children with special abilities playing. Dr. Brenner takes one to work with individually. His power is his ability to see things that aren’t right in front of him. As Dr. Brenner tests him, the young boy sees something traumatic. Very shortly, chaos breaks out at the labs in a terrifying sequence. We soon learn the cause of the problem — Eleven. The clip ends with Dr. Brenner asking her, "What have you done?"

You can watch the full eight minute clip right here:

brenner: what have you done? us: we’ve given you the first 8 min of season 4 AND the episode split announce. ⬇️ ST4 Vol. 1. Seven Episodes. May 27th. ST4 Vol. 2. Two Episodes. July 1st. pic.twitter.com/2svkoRAoh1May 20, 2022 See more

It’s a heck of a way to kick off what is being called the biggest season of Stranger Things yet. And that’s not just talking about what is going to happen to our favorite residents of Hawkins, Ind. Stranger Things season 4 is the longest edition of the sci-fi series to date.

We already knew that Stranger Things season 4 was being broken up into two volumes, with Volume 1 premiering on May 27 and volume 2 following up on July 1. Netflix has also shared the episode breakdown for the two volumes. Volume 1 features seven episodes, while volume 2 has the final two of the season. If that seems off balanced, don’t worry, the last two episodes make up for it in length.

The entire nine episode season 4 clocks in at about 13 hours, though the two episodes in volume 2 make up almost 4 hours of that. In fact, the last three episodes of the season are basically their own movies: episode 7 is an hour and 38 minutes, episode 8 is an hour and 25 minutes and episode 2 is two and a half hours.

As far as what’s in store with Stranger Things season 4, here is the official synopsis for the season:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Unfortunately, some Stranger Things spoilers have apparently been found in, of all places, a Monopoly board game.

All of the main cast is back, including Mille Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Winoa Ryder and David Harbour.

Again, Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 debuts on Netflix on May 27.