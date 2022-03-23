Stranger Things season 4 teases snowy plane crash in first-look images

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends are ready to face off against evil.

Stranger Things season 4 arrives soon, and Netflix has released some first-look images to get fans excited about the upcoming episodes.

The streaming service has teased that Stranger Things season 4 will be "the biggest and boldest installment of the series yet", with the first volume hitting our devices on May 27, and Volume 2 following on July 1. So fans won't be able to binge everything at once and we'll have to be patient!

So far, we know that season 4 will find our favorite characters scattered throughout four locations around the world, from snowy Russia to sunny California. In upcoming episodes, we'll see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and the rest of the crew as they attempt to defeat an even more vicious supernatural force and put a stop to the Upside Down once and for all.

We don't know much else about the new season, but Netflix has released some teaser images to give us a glimpse of what to expect, and it looks like there's a lot going on... including a possible plane crash!

The first image sees Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) standing on snowy ground with a crashed plane behind them. They both look relatively unharmed, but what caused the crash and are they in danger? Knowing Stranger Things, danger is always right around the corner!

Did Joyce and Murray have anything to do with that crashed plane? (Image credit: Netflix)

Other images confirm the return of many fan favorites including Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Erica (Priah Ferguson), all joining the upcoming fight against supernatural forces.

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Erica (Priah Ferguson) return for season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

We've also got "dream team" Robin and Nancy, who are teaming up once again after the events of season 3. They're quite the detective team, especially Nancy, who is known for taking after her namesake Nancy Drew.

In this new photo, they're wearing visitor badges with fake names suggesting they're snooping around somewhere they shouldn't. But what are they up to?

Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) are visiting somewhere they shouldn't... (Image credit: Netflix)

Thankfully for fans, Hopper is alive and well too, after sacrificing himself to close the dimensional portal. His fate was left unknown for a while, but the series teased he was okay after we saw Russian guards talking about an American prisoner... revealed to be Hopper!

Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is back! (Image credit: Netflix)

We also have an official season 4 synopsis from Netflix which reads: "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Stranger Things season 4 arrives on Netflix on May 27.