‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 reportedly in chaos after being hit with positive Covid case

Some of the Strictly Come Dancing cast and crew are reportedly isolating.

The first ten contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 might have already been announced, but disaster has reportedly struck the show as a positive case of Covid has been detected amongst the cast and crew.

According to The Sun, the reported positive case means that there will be a minor setback, as some of the professional dancers and crew will now have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Further reports claim that it is professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova who has tested positive for the virus.

There were worries that this news may delay the series, which is set to air this autumn, but fans will be glad to hear that sources at the BBC have reportedly said that they are not at any risk of delaying the show.

A source apparently told The Sun: “Thankfully none of the celebs have started training yet, but it still means anyone who came into contact with her has been told they must isolate.”

Despite the majority of the dancers and cast involved in making the show being double vaccinated, there are still fears that more positive cases will emerge.

“Obviously the fear is that dancers and celebs will continue to test positive as the rehearsals and training starts for real later this month,” the source reportedly revealed.

"Yet more measures and precautions may need to be put in place - clearly execs won't take any chances, and safety is their number one priority."

Tilly Ramsay is just one of the contestants already named for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. (Image credit: BBC)

There was also drama last year for the show as dancing partners Nicola Adams and Katya Jones were forced to leave the show early as Katya Jones tested positive for Covid.

Contestant HRVY also tested positive for Covid last year, 10 days before the launch show was due to be filmed - thankfully he made a full recovery in time for the show to start and eventually made the 2020 series final.

So far the celebrities joining the new series include Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Katie McGlynn, Dan Walker, Sara Davies, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, Rhys Stephenson, AJ Odudu and John Whaite.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will air on BBC1 this autumn.