Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans slam 'underwhelming' Blackpool show!

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 viewers were NOT impressed!

Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool
(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was in Blackpool this weekend. It's always a big milestone for the show to be filmed in 'the home of ballroom dancing' and this year the visit to the seaside town was no different.

But after the glitter and razzle dazzle of Saturday night's show, the fans were left feeling distinctly 'underwhelmed' at the Sunday opening number.

In fact, they weren't impressed at all! 

Strictly Come Dancing Harry Styles opener

Carlos and Nancy starred in this week's pro number (Image credit: BBC)

The Sunday evening results show opened with a group dance by the Strictly professionals - as usual.

This week Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu were up front and central in the dance which featured a Harry Styles medley.

This series of Strictly has blown the fans away with impressive group dances from the gentle same-sex romance story danced by Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola, to the brilliant Barbie routine with Dianne Buswell as Barbie and Gorka Marquez as Ken, and the African-inspired dance choreographed by former winner Oti Mabuse.

But this week's group number failed to hit the spot with the fans!

In fact, the odd styling and lack of a theme, made the viewers take to social media to question exactly what was going on! 

Nancy and Carlos lead the group dance in Blackpool

Was there a concept to this dance?  (Image credit: BBC)

"Can't work out if it's the routine or the outfits but that felt a bit weird!" said one bewildered viewer.

"What was that group dance"? asked another confused fan! 

Many viewers pointed out that it was disappointing that the group number did not feature any old-school ballroom dancing, meaning it was a let-down for Blackpool week.

"All the way to the 'home of ballroom' for that opening number," one viewer complained.

"I'm pretty disappointed we didn't get at least one pro group ballroom at Blackpool," another pointed out.

While another slammed the dance as being "not Blackpool worthy"!

Overall, the fans were in agreement that the dance was "underwhelming". 

And one fan wasn't holding back! 

"I would be raging if I paid to go to Blackpool," the viewer ranted. "Also I hate Harry Styles and these singers are rubbish."

Tell us what you really think why don't you!

This week's results show ended with Angela Rippon and her partner Kai Widdrington being voted out.

This week's results show ended with Angela Rippon and her partner Kai Widdrington being voted out.

