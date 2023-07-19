Strictly Come Dancing 2023 'signs' huge Coronation Street star

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 could be signing up another soap star.

Former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach is reportedly joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up.

Ellie, who played Faye Windass on the cobbles, recently left the soap after 12 years to pursue other roles. Could she have her eye on appearing in Strictly Come Dancing later this year?

A TV insider allegedly told The Sun: “This could be just the tonic for Ellie, who’s had some huge life changes this year and could do with something fresh to focus on. She left Corrie, a show which she effectively grew up on as she joined the cast when she was just a child.

“It’s going to take some adjusting to, but Strictly is part of opening up a new chapter for Ellie."

Ellie Leach as Faye Windass in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Her last scene on the cobbles saw Faye leave Weatherfield for a new life in Slough with her ex-boyfriend Jackson Hodge and their daughter, Miley as her heartbroken boyfriend, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) bid her an emotional farewell.

Faye had been involved in some hard-hitting storylines over the years, such as becoming pregnant at 13, suffering with premature menopause and being sent to prison for attacking Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) after she mistakenly thought he was Ray Crosby (Mark Frost), who had sexually assaulted her at the Viaduct Bistro.

If the rumours are true, Ellie would be following in the footsteps of a number of Corrie stars who have waltzed onto the Strictly ballroom over the years, including Will Mellor (Harvey Gaskell), Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor), Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price), Georgia May Foote (Katy Armstrong) and Tina O'Brien (Sarah Platt).

Strictly Come Dancing already have their eye on a number of soap stars they want to appear on this year's show, including EastEnders and Casualty legend Nigel Harman, EastEnders stars Bobby Brazier and Priya Davdra and former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 airs later this year.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.