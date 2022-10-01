Strictly Come Dancing fans "in tears" at Ellie Simmonds' emotional performance

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing viewers said the champion swimmer had them in floods of tears!

(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been in tears as Ellie Simmonds performed a breathtaking waltz with her partner Nikita Kuzmin. 

The Paralympian swimmer wowed viewers with the emotional performance and they took to social media to compliment her dance - and admit they were wiping away tears!

Ellie left fans in tears with her emotional performance (Image credit: BBC)

It's not been an easy week for Ellie. She admitted she had found the waltz "really really hard" to learn. 

She even told Claudia Winkleman that she'd asked Nikita for a different dance!

And she has also been the target of vicious comments about her dancing ability this week.

But after tonight's performance, many fans  pointed out that she's proved all the trolls wrong.

Ellie Simmonds waltz training

Ellie admitted she'd found this week's training very hard (Image credit: BBC)

After the dance, Ellie and Nikita shared a triumphant hug as judge Craig Revel Horwood pronounced their waltz "really great"!

And overall the pair scored 30.

(Image credit: BBC )

It wasn't just the judges who were impressed with Ellie's dance - the fans loved it too, with many of them sharing their emotions on social media.

We can't wait to see what Ellie does next!

