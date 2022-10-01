Strictly Come Dancing fans "in tears" at Ellie Simmonds' emotional performance

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been in tears as Ellie Simmonds performed a breathtaking waltz with her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The Paralympian swimmer wowed viewers with the emotional performance and they took to social media to compliment her dance - and admit they were wiping away tears!

It's not been an easy week for Ellie. She admitted she had found the waltz "really really hard" to learn.

She even told Claudia Winkleman that she'd asked Nikita for a different dance!

And she has also been the target of vicious comments about her dancing ability this week.

But after tonight's performance, many fans pointed out that she's proved all the trolls wrong.

After the dance, Ellie and Nikita shared a triumphant hug as judge Craig Revel Horwood pronounced their waltz "really great"!

And overall the pair scored 30.

It wasn't just the judges who were impressed with Ellie's dance - the fans loved it too, with many of them sharing their emotions on social media.

#Strictly I'm in tears #ellie 😥October 1, 2022 See more

Nah, you’ve got a tear in YOUR eye 🥲That was beautiful Ellie Simmonds.#Strictly pic.twitter.com/GteHTTCztmOctober 1, 2022 See more

@EllieSimmonds1 that was beautiful! I have tears #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyOctober 1, 2022 See more

No, you’re crying #EllieSimmonds #StrictlyOctober 1, 2022 See more

We can't wait to see what Ellie does next!