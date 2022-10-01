Strictly Come Dancing fans "in tears" at Ellie Simmonds' emotional performance
Strictly Come Dancing viewers said the champion swimmer had them in floods of tears!
Strictly Come Dancing fans have been in tears as Ellie Simmonds performed a breathtaking waltz with her partner Nikita Kuzmin.
The Paralympian swimmer wowed viewers with the emotional performance and they took to social media to compliment her dance - and admit they were wiping away tears!
It's not been an easy week for Ellie. She admitted she had found the waltz "really really hard" to learn.
She even told Claudia Winkleman that she'd asked Nikita for a different dance!
And she has also been the target of vicious comments about her dancing ability this week.
But after tonight's performance, many fans pointed out that she's proved all the trolls wrong.
After the dance, Ellie and Nikita shared a triumphant hug as judge Craig Revel Horwood pronounced their waltz "really great"!
And overall the pair scored 30.
It wasn't just the judges who were impressed with Ellie's dance - the fans loved it too, with many of them sharing their emotions on social media.
#Strictly I'm in tears #ellie 😥October 1, 2022
Nah, you’ve got a tear in YOUR eye 🥲That was beautiful Ellie Simmonds.#Strictly pic.twitter.com/GteHTTCztmOctober 1, 2022
@EllieSimmonds1 that was beautiful! I have tears #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyOctober 1, 2022
No, you’re crying #EllieSimmonds #StrictlyOctober 1, 2022
We can't wait to see what Ellie does next!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
