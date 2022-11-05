Strictly Come Dancing fans threaten to "cancel" Craig Revel Horwood
Strictly Come Dancing viewers are fuming with the judge's scores in this week's show!
Strictly Come Dancing viewers have hit out at judge Craig Revel Horwood's "harsh" marking for Ellie Taylor's rumba.
Ellie and her partner Johannes Radebe, danced a beautiful rumba in this evening's show.
But the judges weren't overly impressed, commenting on the lack of hip action. Craig said Ellie was stiff, and that she was "just walking around".
So mean!
Head jude Shirley Ballas said that for her, Ellie's dance "didn't fit".
But Motsi said Ellie had "beautiful" lines and that the performance had "captured the essence of rumba".
When the scores came in though, there was a shock for poor Ellie.
Though she scooped two 7s from Motsi and Anton, Shirley thought her rumba only deserved a 5.
And Craig gave the devastated pair a 3!
Immediately fans took to social media to share their disgust at the harsh scoring, complaining Ellie didn't deserve such low scores.
Oh Craig, that was so not a 3 #Strictly #EllieAndJohannasNovember 5, 2022
The fans were furious that Ellie and Johannes - Team Jellie as they've dubbed themselves - were "undermarked".
And they complained that the scoring as been inconsistent this series. One viewer even said that they'd expect "Tony at his worst" to score a 3, instead of Ellie.
Which strikes us as being a bit unfair on poor Tony Adams, but we know what they mean!
3 is beyond harsh for a rhumba. That's Tony at his worst territory. The scoring has been all over the place all series. #StrictlyNovember 5, 2022
#StrictlyOh Craig....no way was that a 3#JellieNovember 5, 2022
Is it just me or were the judges way too harsh on Ellie T?! #StrictlyNovember 5, 2022
And some fans even said they'd lost their love for Craig because of his marks! One enraged viewer even threatened to cancel him!
I’m against cancel culture but am prepared to rage en masse against Craig in this instance. #strictlyNovember 5, 2022
Things look bleak for Team Jellie but we know that the viewers' votes can change everything. So Ellie's low scores land her in the dance-off tomorrow? We'll have to wait and see!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.