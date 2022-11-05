Strictly Come Dancing fans threaten to "cancel" Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have hit out at judge Craig Revel Horwood's "harsh" marking for Ellie Taylor's rumba.

Ellie and her partner Johannes Radebe, danced a beautiful rumba in this evening's show.

But the judges weren't overly impressed, commenting on the lack of hip action. Craig said Ellie was stiff, and that she was "just walking around".

So mean!

Head jude Shirley Ballas said that for her, Ellie's dance "didn't fit".

But Motsi said Ellie had "beautiful" lines and that the performance had "captured the essence of rumba".

Ellie's rumba didn't impress the judges (Image credit: BBC)

When the scores came in though, there was a shock for poor Ellie.

Though she scooped two 7s from Motsi and Anton, Shirley thought her rumba only deserved a 5.

And Craig gave the devastated pair a 3!

Immediately fans took to social media to share their disgust at the harsh scoring, complaining Ellie didn't deserve such low scores.

Viewers were shocked by Craig giving Ellie a 3 (Image credit: BBC)

Oh Craig, that was so not a 3 #Strictly #EllieAndJohannasNovember 5, 2022 See more

The fans were furious that Ellie and Johannes - Team Jellie as they've dubbed themselves - were "undermarked".

And they complained that the scoring as been inconsistent this series. One viewer even said that they'd expect "Tony at his worst" to score a 3, instead of Ellie.

Which strikes us as being a bit unfair on poor Tony Adams, but we know what they mean!

3 is beyond harsh for a rhumba. That's Tony at his worst territory. The scoring has been all over the place all series. #StrictlyNovember 5, 2022 See more

#StrictlyOh Craig....no way was that a 3#JellieNovember 5, 2022 See more

Is it just me or were the judges way too harsh on Ellie T?! #StrictlyNovember 5, 2022 See more

And some fans even said they'd lost their love for Craig because of his marks! One enraged viewer even threatened to cancel him!

I’m against cancel culture but am prepared to rage en masse against Craig in this instance. #strictlyNovember 5, 2022 See more

Things look bleak for Team Jellie but we know that the viewers' votes can change everything. So Ellie's low scores land her in the dance-off tomorrow? We'll have to wait and see!