‘Strictly Come Dancing' legend Len Goodman has already predicted this year’s winner

Len has predicted who will be taking the Strictly dance floor by storm this year.

Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman has already revealed which contestant he thinks could get their hands on the Glitterball trophy this year.

Len decided to leave his scoring paddle and the Strictly judging panel in 2016, after twelve years of being on the show. Despite this, he’s still eagerly keeping an eye over the contestants.

Len announced who he thought could win the competition to Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard during his appearance on the show on Monday (6 September), saying, "I played golf the other week with Dan Walker and he’s up for it. I tell you, he’s a competitive sort of guy. Whether he’s good I don’t know, however, he won’t lose for lack of trying."

Len is putting his money on Dan making good progress in this year's Strictly. (Image credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was the eighth contestant to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing this year and although Len revealed he hasn’t had the pleasure to see Dan dance yet, Len believes that he has certain qualities that could make him a success on the dance floor, adding that:

"He’s tall, he’s got an elegance about him. He’s good at golf which is great because you need timing, rhythm, good movement, technique, all the stuff you need for dancing.”

However, Dan had a different opinion on his potential Strictly success, revealing to the BBC that: "I'm one of those people, I've danced at three weddings, two school discos. I'm enjoying the experience of actually being able to learn to dance, have a bit of fun... we'll see what happens.

"I'm not making any room on our shelves in our house for the Glitterball."

The show is in for a slightly different judging panel this year, with professional dancer Anton Du Beke finally achieving his dream of becoming a judge, as he will be replacing Bruno Tonioli who had to drop out of this year’s competition due to travel complications.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on 18th September on BBC1 and iPlayer.