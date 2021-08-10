'Strictly Come Dancing' adds Katie McGlynn and Dan Walker to line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed its sixth and seventh contestants, adding to its star-studded line-up of hopefuls wanting to lift that coveted glitterball trophy.

The news was revealed on BBC Breakfast, where they announced that Hollyoaks and former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn would be joining the 2021 competition.

Katie said: "I'm nervous to see what people are going to think, because I'm not a dancer. I've always admired dancers, they're incredible at what they do. I think secretly I've always wanted to be one."

She added: "It's been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I'm getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family!

"I'm really not a dancer, but I'm so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.

"Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I'm fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.

She's starred in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks. Now Katie McGlynn is ready to bring the drama to the #Strictly dancefloor! 🎬@KatiexMcGlynn 👉 https://t.co/LK7cFo08QL pic.twitter.com/gHxqITpNUxAugust 10, 2021 See more

In addition to this, there was another surprise, as BBC Breakfast's own Dan Walker announced he was joining the competition too.

However, he wasn't optimistic about his chances on the dancefloor, admitting: "I'm one of those people, I've danced at three weddings, two school discos. I'm enjoying the experience of actually being able to learn to dance, have a bit of fun... we'll see what happens.

"I'm not making any room on our shelves in our house for the Glitterball."

“I only told my kids last weekend… they are not very happy with me either”⁰On #BBCBreakfast @mrdanwalker is revealed as the 8th #Strictly contestant but @louiseminchin isn’t best pleased about it being kept secret 😂https://t.co/4TYeNdGEn4 pic.twitter.com/r93oWQbU4HAugust 10, 2021 See more

Fellow presenter Louise Minchin wasn't happy about the news being kept a secret from her, but Dan revealed that no one had known, and he'd only told his kids very recently. He revealed: "I've been busy with the Olympics, you know what it's like you've got to keep everything a big secret with this programme. I only told my kids last weekend… they are not very happy with me either!"

Katie and Dan will join Sara Davies, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, AJ Odudu and John Whaite in the competition, with more names to be confirmed soon...