‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Gorka Màrquez reveals real reason he didn’t want to dance with Gemma Atkinson

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Màrquez has confessed the real reason he didn’t want to be partnered with fiancée Gemma Atkinson during the 15th season of the show.

The couple met on the series in 2017 but were paired with other people. Former Hollyoaks star and model Gemma was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec during the series, meanwhile, Gorka danced with singer Alexandra Burke.

Even though they were never partnered together on the show, the pair are now engaged. However, Gorka admitted why he never wanted to be partnered with Gemma in Strictly on Scala Radio with Angellica Bell.

"I didn't want to dance with Gemma. She was very tall for me,” he said.

“You see some people when they know who they want to dance with or who they don’t want to dance with, if they say they want to dance with that person over there they are very friendly, very happy, very helpful, if they don’t want to dance with someone, some people don’t even talk to them.”

His Strictly Come Dancing co-star and professional Karen Hauer explained: “We try to be courteous and amicable to everyone whether you want to dance with them or not. If they can’t dance, they might turn out to be the loveliest person.”

Gorka was partnered with 'Hollyoaks' star Katie McGlynn in 2021. (Image credit: BBC)

Both Gemma and Gorka, along with their respective partners, reached the final of the competition in 2017 but lost out to actor Joe McFadden, and the couple soon embarked on a relationship after the show.

Last year, Gorka was partnered with soap star Katie McGlynn, and they were the second couple to be eliminated from the competition.

Things seem to be going well for the loved-up pair as Gorka and Gemma welcomed their daughter Mia in 2019 and also announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day last year. Gemma shared a picture on Instagram of the exciting news with the caption: “Valentine’s forever... of course, I said yes ❤️”

