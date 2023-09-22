Strictly Come Dancing reveals week one routines and it's an odd mix

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has confirmed which songs and dances will feature in the first week of the new season, as a fresh group of celebrities compete to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy.

The first week comes after the anticipated launch show, where we got to meet this year's contestants and see a group dance, but now it's time for the competition to begin.

Taking to social media, the official BBC Strictly account shared a new video that confirms what everyone will be performing, and there's a great, if rather odd, selection for fans to enjoy, with a range of songs from the likes of Little Mix, Whitney Houston, Lewis Capaldi, and Nirvana.

So no matter your music taste, you're pretty much guaranteed to find a song you'll like in this diverse line-up!

In addition to this, fans can expect plenty of iconic dance styles like the Cha Cha Cha, Viennese Waltz, and Tango, and it will certainly be interesting to see how our new celebrities take to these dances.

The full line-up for all 15 couples is as follows:

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin – Samba to Touch by Little Mix

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington – Cha Cha Cha to Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell – Foxtrot to All About You by McFly

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał – Quickstep to I’m Sitting on Top of the World by Bobby Darin

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu – Tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola – Jive to Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe – Cha Cha Cha to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer – Quickstep to Two Hearts by Phil Collins

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu – Tango to Don’t You Want Me by The Human League

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk – Cha Cha Cha to Waffle House by Jonas Brothers

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice – Viennese Waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones – Paso Doble to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana.

Nikita Kandi and Gorka Marquez – Waltz to Run To You by Whitney Houston

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima – Cha Cha Cha to Crush by Jennifer Paige

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley – Cha Cha Cha to Boom Chack-A-Lak by Apache Indian

Although the competition officially begins in week one, no one will be sent home until the following week so couples will have some time to listen to feedback from the judging panel and make improvements where necessary.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday, September 23 at 6:15 pm. Episodes will also be available on iPlayer.