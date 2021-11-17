'Strictly Come Dancing' star John Whaite heading for HUGE career change?
By Lucy Buglass
Could we see 'Strictly Come Dancing' favourite John Whaite performing on stage in the future?
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant John Whaite has reportedly been eyed up for a stage role, following his series of impressive performances with pro partner Johannes Radebe.
Perhaps their most theatrical dance was their bakery-themed Charleston, which scored them an impressive 38 out of 40 points, with the duo being praised for their synchronization and sass on the dancefloor.
John is best known for winning the third series of The Great British Bake Off, so the highly-praised Charleston routine was a sweet tribute to his time spent on the baking competition.
It seems John's talent hasn't gone unnoticed either, as a TV source told The Sun: "It’s not just his moves on Strictly that have caught the attention of directors, it’s also the charisma and confidence he’s shown as he finds himself in the spotlight."
They added that he’s tackled being in the show’s first male same-sex partnership with aplomb, adding: "far from being a shrinking violet he’s been a shining star. Plus he’s been posting videos where he’s singing and playing the guitar, making him a ‘triple threat’ in the West End."
It's about to get even more whimsical too, as John and Johannes will perform a Viennese Waltz to the timeless song Chim Chim Cher-ee during Musicals Week, dressed as chimney sweeps as an homage to Mary Poppins.
While John hasn't given any public hints that he may be taking to the stage any time soon, he's definitely a fan of musicals and theatre, revealing that his favourite is Rent, the iconic rock musical set in 1980s New York amid the AIDS crisis.
He told The Sun: "It’s my favourite musical because it’s about liberation, about not going with the tide, living a bohemian lifestyle, and not letting people walk all over you. Ultimately, it’s about love, no matter who or what you are."
John has previously spoken about how good it felt to be involved in Strictly's first all-male pairing, telling the BBC at the time of his announcement: "What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion."
