Strictly Come Dancing viewers all have the same grumble as the show reaches musicals week

Strictly Come Dancing has reached the quarter finals and musicals week!

It's one of the most eagerly awaited theme weeks every year.

But this year the viewers have taken to social media to complain about one new addition to the theme.

The extra professional dancers.

Molly loved being joined by the extra dancers (Image credit: BBC)

Musicals week started in style with Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, dancing a Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the musical Chicago.

Their fabulous performance even impressed grumpy judge Craig Revel Horwood - a self-confessed Charleston expert - and won the pair 38 points!

They scooped 10s from Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas, and 9s from Craig, and from Anton Du Beke.

Molly and Carlos danced an impressive Charleston (Image credit: BBC)

But though the fans were thrilled with Molly's performance, and her impressive scores, they were less happy about the addition of the extra professional dancers.

Extra professional dancers normally only join the show on a few occasions during a series. This year, we last saw them when the series was in Blackpool.

Molly herself said she really enjoyed having the dancers alongside her and Carlos, saying it brought a "new energy".

But the addition of the extra dancers on the floor hasn't impressed viewers tonight.

They took to social media to have a grumble about the extra professionals.

Molly scooped 38 for her Charleston (Image credit: BBC)

One fan said they hated the extra dancers because they show up the celebrities!

Harsh!

My feelings have not changed from #Strictly Blackpool. I HATE the extras. They add nothing and show up the celebs. Stop trying it #StrictlycomedancingDecember 2, 2022 See more

While others said they weren't needed and were just a distraction.

Background dancers really not needed #StrictlyDecember 2, 2022 See more

Am I the only one who hates the superfluous dancers on the floor? Just distracting #strictlyDecember 2, 2022 See more

Hating the extra dancers #StrictlyDecember 2, 2022 See more

But the celebrity dancers almost all admitted they loved being joined on stage by the additional professionals.

Do you agree?

Do you think the extra dancers add something to the show or are they surplus to requirements?