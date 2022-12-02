Strictly Come Dancing viewers all have the same grumble as the show reaches musicals week
Strictly Come Dancing fans aren't impressed with the new addition
Strictly Come Dancing has reached the quarter finals and musicals week!
It's one of the most eagerly awaited theme weeks every year.
But this year the viewers have taken to social media to complain about one new addition to the theme.
The extra professional dancers.
Musicals week started in style with Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, dancing a Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the musical Chicago.
Their fabulous performance even impressed grumpy judge Craig Revel Horwood - a self-confessed Charleston expert - and won the pair 38 points!
They scooped 10s from Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas, and 9s from Craig, and from Anton Du Beke.
But though the fans were thrilled with Molly's performance, and her impressive scores, they were less happy about the addition of the extra professional dancers.
Extra professional dancers normally only join the show on a few occasions during a series. This year, we last saw them when the series was in Blackpool.
Molly herself said she really enjoyed having the dancers alongside her and Carlos, saying it brought a "new energy".
But the addition of the extra dancers on the floor hasn't impressed viewers tonight.
They took to social media to have a grumble about the extra professionals.
One fan said they hated the extra dancers because they show up the celebrities!
Harsh!
My feelings have not changed from #Strictly Blackpool. I HATE the extras. They add nothing and show up the celebs. Stop trying it #StrictlycomedancingDecember 2, 2022
While others said they weren't needed and were just a distraction.
Background dancers really not needed #StrictlyDecember 2, 2022
Am I the only one who hates the superfluous dancers on the floor? Just distracting #strictlyDecember 2, 2022
Hating the extra dancers #StrictlyDecember 2, 2022
But the celebrity dancers almost all admitted they loved being joined on stage by the additional professionals.
Do you agree?
Do you think the extra dancers add something to the show or are they surplus to requirements?
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
