Strictly Come Dancing viewers SLAM tonight's 'depressing' result

Strictly Come Dancing fans have reacted to a spoiler from tonight's show - and they're calling it a 'depressing' result.

If you don't want to know who will be axed in tonight's Strictly Come Dancing, we advise you to look away now, as spoilers are ahead.

The results of the dance-off between two of the celebrities and their professional partners won't be shown to audiences until tonight, but the show is filmed directly after Saturday's performance.

This has led to people attending the show leaking the information before the final showdown, with the likes of David Thorp revealing the axed contestants every Saturday on the 'Strictly Spoiler' website.

This week's result has hit a nerve with fans, with one calling the result 'depressing'.

'That #StrictlySpoiler is depressing tbh,' wrote one disappointed fan on X (formerly Twitter).

That #StrictlySpoiler is depressing tbh.October 7, 2023 See more

While another said, 'Petition for Strictly to just air the results show on Saturday night. The spoilers are annoying plus I think it’s so pointless being Sunday??? When it’s already filmed Saturday…'

This post struck a chord with other fans, with four X users reposting the comment and 102 liking it.

Petition for Strictly to just air the results show on Saturday night. The spoilers are annoying plus I think it’s so pointless being Sunday??? When it’s already filmed Saturday… #StrictlyOctober 2, 2023 See more

While another wrote of the result, expressing their 'surprise', 'Just saw #StrictlySpoiler and not surprised at the bottom 2 seems the sympathy vote worked for Jody.'

Just saw #StrictlySpoiler and not surprised at the bottom 2 seems the sympathy vote worked for Jody 🙄October 8, 2023 See more

While another commented on the format of the show, 'Why do they still do a fake live Sunday show? The bbc doesn’t have xfactor to compete with anymore. Just make it a 3hr show.'

Why do they still do a fake live Sunday show? The bbc doesn’t have xfactor to compete with anymore. Just make it a 3hr show. #StrictlySpoilerSeptember 30, 2023 See more

While some viewers are unimpressed with seeing the spoilers for tonight's show, others have defended the Strictly Spoiler website, writing, 'Nothing is spoiled.

'You have to actively seek out the #StrictlySpoiler and click on the attachment to find out who is out. I choose to find out, the rest of my family wait until tonight. Easy!'

Stay tuned next week to see who's leaving the show next.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday 14th October.

You can catch all the latest Strictly drama and news on our Strictly Come Dancing hub page.