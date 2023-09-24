Strictly Come Dancing's Angela Scanlon says she 'loved every second' of her debut dance

Strictly Come Dancing's Angela Scaleon has opened up about how she 'loved every second' of her Strictly debut.

Last night's episode of Strictly (which aired Saturday, 23rd September 2023) saw Angela score a respectable 23 from the judges alongside her partner Carlos Gu.

Today, the star posted pictures from Saturday night's show of herself and Carlos performing, as well as a picture of herself posing in a fushia pink gown.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Week one DONE!!! I’ve just had a fry up and a very small lie in. My head is reeling & I’m not quite sure what the hell happened.

“What a night. Everyone was incredible. I literally forgot how to speak I was so nervous/stunned, so far out of my comfort zone, so exposed, so ladylike.

“But I loved every second of it & thank you ALL for the messages and comments on our TANGO!!”

“When I heard we were doing it I almost vomited but actually I kind of loved being fierce & moody & fiery.”

Angela went on to say that her dance partner is 'one in a million', writing, 'Thank you so much to my dreamboat @gkx_carlos for being patient & kind & making me laugh without actually trying.'

Supporters were quick to comment on the post, wishing the TV presenter luck.

'I thought you were so in character! Loving your training posts as well. The two of you look like you're having so much fun!'

While another said, 'You were fantastic and so strange to see you so serious and stern but that is the Tango, it looked so much fun for you both.

'It was an amazing first show with some outstanding dancing including yourself good luck next week can't wait to see you, you always make me giggle even on a sad day.

Wishing you the best of luck, Angela!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 next Saturday 1st October.

You can catch all the latest Strictly drama and news on our Strictly Come Dancing hub page.